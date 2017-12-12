By Scottie “The Context” White
However boxing channels through the lens of one’s perception, the recognition of battletested bouts absent of the final bell will continue to rustle the swarm of debates from fans and critics alike. Granite, we’re accustomed to four, eight, ten, twelve or fifteen round bouts as a standardized language afforded a fighter to contend his opponent revisiting the epochs of the sport. Essentials for a boxer is evaluating an opponent fighting style, applicable strategies, complimented with a vigorous training regime in executing the intent come fight day.
It festers as an impatient waiting game gestating eagerly in a fighter’s alley up to the referee’s final instructions. Boxing is, and always will be a haven for brutish reflective kaleidoscopes, moments of intense assortments properly plotted attacks delegated from the opening bell. A referee swift arm motion to begin the battle-of-will pinches my interest consistently as if transparent gladiator gates arise unleashing the bellows of fear. The coined cliché, “only the strong survive” encapsulates the in-ring blood soak sully canvas, deeply enshrined from a select group of fighters who paid the sacrificial toll breaching the battle lines. Let’s frolic the cumbersome gory paths of the “Coup de Graces” an unsettling lights out confirmation dealing the opposition an early night at the office.
The “Knock Out” is a condemnation to consciousness, so in retrospect I will fumble through the rolodex of notable crimson shields highlighting some incredible bouts. In the modern era I’ll be hard press if not, the name of ”Iron” Mike Tyson jumps the line underscoring his intimidating glowering aesthetics bow tied with incredible punching power as the youngest heavy weight champion to date. Tyson said “once I’m in the ring, I’m a god, No one can beat me.”
On his knock out streak, Tyson became the lineal champion by knocking out an undefeated Michael Spinks 91 seconds in the first round, on June 27, 1988. On the opening bell both fighters clinching, popping short punches, ref breaks the fighters with Tyson unleashing a right hook pushing Spinks off balance followed up with several right hooks-a left-right forcing Spinks off balance taking a knee, beating the count Spinks and Tyson closed distance quickly as both fighters threw identical power shots followed with a solid right from Tyson sending a dazed Spinks back first to the canvas abreast the bottom ropes forcing the referee to call the fight.
Spinks couldn’t imagine his first defeat via knock out would heighten his notoriety. Centered front page, depicted a stunned Spinks seated next the ropes as Tyson towered at his feet on the cover of “Sports Illustrated. Another big puncher in Francis Botha, a burly brash opponent unbothered by Tyson sheer domination, joined the list of the fallen with 13 seconds remaining in round five Tyson landed a fierce right hand flush to Botha chin sending him to the canvas ending the fight. Tyson was the enforcer of several KO’s in his career shocked the world as his opponent James “Buster” Douglas fairly unknown of a threat to Tyson reputation, rallied in the latter rounds leading to a crushing knock out of Tyson sending the crowd into a frenzy igniting the airwaves as one the biggest upsets in boxing history. Size and Power is a unique dynamic of the heavyweight division sometimes known as the “land of the giants,” a veteran by the name of George Foreman 46 years the elder fought an epic bout contested 5 November, 1994 verses Michael Moorer a current undefeated Heavyweight champion fought diligently for nine rounds padding a comfortable lead on a tiresome older Foreman.
Weary on his stool, Foreman’s trainer Angelo Dundee told him his only option was to knock out Moorer. Minutes into the tenth round, Foreman’s precise combinations were effective early in the round slowing Moorer in landing his shots effectively setting up a flush right to the jaw toppling Moorer to the canvas. Referee Joe Cortez counted the ten waving off the fight as Foreman at 45 years old was champion once more surpassing Jersey Joe Walcott feat by eight years the elder champion, furthermore; Foreman was 9 years the elder of Moorer regaining a championship 20 years removed from having it lifted in defeat. A slugfest for the ages betwixt the next two heavy hitters known front and center as pure power punchers. Ray Mercer an Army veteran Olympic Gold medalist hosting an undefeated record 17-0, 12 KO’sVs Tommy Morrison, 28-0, 23 KO’s a brawling brute with stunning knock out power. First four rounds seen the momentum change for both fighters, but minutes into the fifth round Mercer pressure forced a cornered Morrison into a defensive shell enduring a 15 punch futile barrage of punches leaving Morrison helplessly slumped in the corner enduring several punches later prior to the referee calling an end to contest.
One of the throwbacks of the boxing era is paper clipped to the resume of Rocky Marciano, one of the only fighters to retire undefeated recording 49 victories 0 defeats 43KO’s known as an offensive slugger repelling punches simply by walking through them turning winter white canvases into a soiled bloody landing pad for the faces of his opponents. A recipient to one of the many knock outs lead by Marciano was Jersey Joe Walcott minutes into the first round having dropped Marciano early arose to battle forward comfortable on points finishing Walcott with his patent power right hand named “Suzie Q”. Stunned, Walcott didn’t recover as he slumped abreast the ropes unable to fight on. The knock out still resonates as a favorite throwback of mine, but who’s to say there aren’t some sluggers harvested in the lower weight classes as the night 8 December, 2012 Juan Manual Marquez 54-6-2 39 KO’s clipping Manny Pacquiao, 54-4-2, 38 KO’s with a devastating right hook short of an eye-blink remaining to the sixth round dropping a motionless Pacquiao face first to the canvas counted out in defeat. Not to mention the knock out delivered by Saul Alvarez in his destruction of a squared up wild punching James Kirkland who never seen the right hook from Alvarez.
The delivery of the right hook was perfectly timed shutting the lights out early that night for Kirkland who never rebounded in his career from the brutal knock out. The replay of Kirkland knock out no matter the years past will initiate a hand-to-mouth squinted eyes reaction reliving the raw impact in delivery of the punch. The visual seems to worsen with each review because boxing is the hurt business, taking no prisoners just like the trainer of Kirkland in Ann Wolfe. She was a former champion in three different weight classes delegating sledge hammer punching power touting her as one of the hardest punchers ever in women’s boxing. 8 May, 2004, Wolfe stepped into the ring with a formidable IBA world champion and former college hoops star Vonda Ward undefeated at the time. Wolfe and Ward inside the first round was a feeling out process, Wolfe doubled her left jab to Ward who postured chin up since the opening bell never seen the over hand right from Wolfe. Everything and the kitchen sink was thrown into that punch rendering Ward a crushing knock out dropping her listless body to the canvas resulting in a concussion addition to a serious neck injury from impacting the canvas.
A legitimate top ten contender for best knock out of all time male or females-just saying. In the sport of boxing, the knock outs are a daunting reminder for anyone believing in taking a light approach in training every aspect in polishing their craft. The journey isn’t guaranteed as Paul Williams a former world champion hosting a respectable boxing record 42-2, 27 KO’s faced adversity matched up against Sergio Martinez on 20 January 2010, the second meeting following a majority decision for Williams in their previous bout. The two fighters would once again touch gloves with Martinez WBC title on the line. The lead up hyped the bout as a possible “fight of the year candidate,” but Martinez never had plans to let it go to the cards when he threw a short compact left cross catching Williams flush on the chin as Williams himself threw his left power shot.
Williams was leveled face to canvas stretched out unconscious from the punch calling an end to the bout. Williams recovered nicely victorious in his next two bouts, he was on the cusp of fighting Canelo “Saul” Alvarez while operating his motorcycle in Georgia he abruptly swerved to avoid a vehicle unsuccessfully sending him airborne from the motorcycle. Seriously injured, Williams remain partially paralyzed today due to bruising of his spinal cord restricting him to a wheel chair since the accident. Williams a fighter in one of the toughest, most challenging sports in the world couldn’t prepare him for the unexpected abruptly severing a promising boxing career. The honor of a fighters shield isn’t cultivated from a derived list of prerequisites, college degrees, or an impeccable criminal record as a law abiding citizen.
Never will there be a stapled template for creating the perfect boxer, an anointed battletested breastplate, or a symbolic fabric handwoven from the pantheon of boxing gods hasting the healing of their every wound. These may identify as the properties of a pugilist cache, but in all honesty the medal of a pugilist is forged from hard work, dedication and a unrelenting desire to fight for the honor of self and the ones before thee, knowing very well those who ushered them to battle for victory, may also carry them out from the agony of defeat.
