According to Dan Rafael of ESPN, Guillermo Rigondeaux, did not break his hand in the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko this past weekend. “No break, but severe contusion on left hand,” according to Rigondeaux’s promotor in a message. This coming on the heels of what was a disappointing performance doesn’t make matters any better for Rigondeaux.
Rigondeaux has been a fighter who's made many bad decisions that have hurt his career over the last several years. He essentially lost all momentum he had after defeating then top 10 pound for pound fighter, Nonito Donaire, at super bantamweight back in back in 2013. He's failed to gain much of a following outside of the extreme die-hard boxing circles. He proclaimed he wants to continue fighting in the future but only time will tell.