Katie Taylor, 7-0, 4 KO’s will be back in action tomorrow, December 13th, headlining for the first defense of her World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title. The Ireland native picked up the title in only her seventh fight with a unanimous decision victory over Anahi Sanchez back in October. An amateur standout, Taylor has been on the fast track since making the move to the pro ranks in 2016. Her upcoming title defense will be her sixth fight of 2017, an impressive feat reminiscent to the old days of boxing. Her opponent will be Jessica McCaskill, 5-1, 3 KO’s, a U.S., based fighter making the trip across the pond for her big shot. McCaskill has been busy as well and this will be her fourth fight of 2017. She’ll look to upset the highly touted Taylor. The fight will take place at York Hall, London, England.
Taylor is a part of the U.K., based Matchroom Sports stable who’ve done a good job in keeping her busy and putting her in front of real fight fans.
There is no question that she's one of the hottest female talents in the sport at the current moment. That said, she'll have to continue to press forward and take on the best competition in order to bring out the best in her. Fans want to see her tested and properly matching her up with talent that can compete with her will be the key moving forward. For all intents and purposes, she seems ready and able to make a long run. Matchroom Sports has done a good job of grooming the likes of Anthony Joshua, Kell Brook, and many more. They seem to be keen on doing the same with Taylor. We will surely be tuned in and wish her the best.