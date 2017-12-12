Based on Nielsen’s ratings and TV By The Numbers, Vasyl Lomachenko, 10-1, 8 KO’s, Vs Guillermo Rigondeaux, 17-1, 11 KO’s, was the 4th highest rated show among 18-49 year olds for Saturday, December 9, 2017. The event peaked at 1.73 million viewers with a 0.6 rating. This, in the world of boxing, is a great thing considering it was competing with a number of other sporting events taking place on that night.
This is the second highest rating for Top Rank’s boxing deal of the year and trails only Manny Pacquiao Vs Jeff Horn, which peaked at 2.18 million views. Pacquiao is a known commodity throughout the world and one of boxing’s biggest stars of all time. Lomachenko is rising to stardom as he’s shown that there are few boxers who can match his skills, but he hasn’t yet fully crossed over outside of boxing circles.
Also, Rigondeaux is certainly a rather unknown boxer outside of the true die-hard boxing circles.
The Good: Lomachenko looks and competes like he’s the absolute best boxer in the world and arguments can certainly be made that he’s #1 pound for pound. He made an elite sill lever boxer, Rigondeaux, quit on his stool with a display of footwork that left Rigondeaux looking bewildered at times. This was an opportunity that provided many new faces with the chance to witness Lomachenko’s skill.
The Bad: For all of the talking that took place in interviews and on social media, Rigondeaux let down many fans by choosing to retire on his stool. To be fair, I nor anyone else can truly know how hurt someone is because we’re not in their bodies. Also, boxers put their lives on the line in every fight. That said, Rigondeaux didn’t back up his talk and the hand injury seemed like a way out for him. It’s unfortunate that fans who may have been tuning in for the first time didn’t get to see a fight were Lomachenko was even remotely tested as Rigondeaux chose to play it extremely safe. This may be the last time we’ve seen Rigondeaux on a televised card.
Lomachenko is certainly not going anywhere. Let's just hope his next opponent at least puts up a fight.