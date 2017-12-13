Jeff “The Hornet” Horn, 18-0-1, 12 KO’s, defended his World Boxing Organization (WBO) title with an 11th round technical knockout victory over Gary Corcoran, 17-2, 7 KO’s. Horn withstood adversity early on and battled back to a successful stoppage as Corcoran’s corner threw in the towel.
One of the hottest tickets in boxing by virtue of his fight with Manny Pacquiao early in the year, Horn was immediately chastised by on again, off again British welterweight, Amir Khan. Khan hasn’t fight since moving up to 154 pounds and being knocked out by Canelo Alvarez last year. That said, Khan has looked for the fight that provided the most financial gain as of late.
Horn Vs Khan would do well in Australia and we know that Khan is willing to travel. Could this be the next opponent for Horn? There are several other options but I’m sure Top Rank wants to keep their star Australian on the upswing and Khan is a respectable, and big enough name to get fans intrigued.Contact the management team