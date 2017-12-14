Katie Taylor, 8-0, 4 KO’s, retained her World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title with a unanimous decision over a game Jessica McCaskill, 5-2, 3 KO’s. Taylor had to go through some adversity in the fight as she was rocked by McCaskill in the fight, and deducted a point for excessive holding in the seventh round. In the end the judges scored the fight as 98-91, and 97-92 twice. Taylor was able to stick to her boxing prowess in order to bring he fight home and seal the win.
"It was the toughest final of my career," stated Taylor. "Now I would love to have a homecoming fight in Ireland next." Taylor wraps up what has been an impressive 2017 for her young career as a pro. The sky is certainly the limit in 2018 as she's one of the bright spots that will continue to be a steward for networks to offer female fighters more opportunity for shine. A fight in her native Ireland would be a great entry into a 2018 boxing year that already seems to be heading towards great things with some of the fights that have been announced thus far.