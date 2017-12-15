James Toney Stuns Boxing World With Comments on Anthony Joshua
December 15th, 2017 Bad Brad
By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
We do love a visitor to the UK.
Even the ones who come across to show us how it ought to be done. When they have the type of pedigree of James “Lights Out” Toney, 77-10-3, 47 KO’s, it is a joy to listen, even if we have only one ear open and nod politely.
Just the other week Toney came over to the UK to be involved in an exhibition bout in Bristol and whilst he was here decided to give us his thoughts on the situation around our heavyweight King – Anthony Joshua, 20-0, 20 KO’s.
Tony believes that Joshua should fight in America.
Well, Lights Out, here is why we think it might not happen.
Firstly, why would he give up home advantage?
America has been colonised in terms of boxing. The USA has the best in almost every weight division and the likes of the Eastern promise of Vasyl Lomachenko, 10-1, 8 KO’s, and Gennady Golovkin, 37-0-1, 33 KO’s, fight in the USA because their legacy is cemented and assured by being able to show they could go to the “home” of boxing and fight.
We have fighters in the UK who are desperate to fight over there. The bright lights of Vegas or the spiritual feeling of having fought in the Gardens is an unbelievable draw and will pull in most of our guys – apart from one.
Anthony Joshua.
The fact is that of the top heavyweights in the world the UK has more than its fair share of them. In terms of controversy around which one is the best, we actually see Deontay Wilder, 39-0, 37 KO’s, as a side show. The focus of our attention is UK based and not the East nor the West Coast of that beautiful and vast country.
Secondly, AJ can make more money in the UK.
The fight with Klitschko was 90,000 strong in Wembley Stadium. How did MacGregor/Mayweather do for attendance? The figures for the Joshua/Takam fight were comparable and over 70,000. Joshua could fight in a phone box whilst on the phone and would still fill the stadium in which this was all happening. He does not need big arenas anywhere in the world to fill. He has made his money and all he needs now is his legacy.
Thirdly, the world is out there.
Ironically it was the American Dream, Don King, who showed us that. He was able to pile the pressure on future generations by Rumbling in Jungles and Thrilling in the Philippines. AJ has a brand that will build in the Far East, the Arab world and he is keen to return to roots – Africa. Move over Mr Alex Haley…
Any world level appeal needs places which have not got a boxing tradition as the spending power of former colonies and economies that the US and UK used to exploit are on the rise. What about the country with small boxers and massive fighters – Japan?
The Far East has been mined by rock bands that have fallen off the radar in their own countries, why do we not cultivate the Far East for the heavyweight WORLD champions?
How about Nigeria or any of the African nations which have an abundance of enthusiasm for a world stage that used to deride them and cause them grief?
How about the Arab world and the oil rich Gulf states that have made such an amazing splash in Formula One?
All these could provide a legacy with some finance as well as extend what is done in the name of boxing beyond the barriers and the prejudices of the past into the realms of real world class entertainment.
Fourthly, the USA for heavyweight boxing is not what it once was.
The USA has a fine heavyweight boxing tradition there requires to be reinvigorated – Wilder aint doing it and he can hardly sell out at home – would he manage it at the Gardens or in a car park in Las Vegas? Actually, he might but he would only be able to do so if he fought one specific opponent…
Finally, Joshua is truly a man of his people.
Joshua does listen to people close to him and to the people who buy his tickets. There is not a massive desire for the whole of Watford to lift their skirts and run across to the USA. Joshua knows that if he wants to retain the affection of those who support him he needs to provide them with opportunities to support him, close to their homes. Wembley was close, Cardiff a little far away and he has toured the cities of the UK to build that brand. The UK love him because he brings entertainment to them and does not ask too much of them – he needs to keep that connection.
For all these reasons, Mr Anthony Joshua, Mr Toney already has big boy pants and instead of following what the rest do is ploughing his own furrow – making his way in the world as its biggest star.
It is our luck that he is a boxer so that we get to look down upon other sports and think “if only they could be as good as us…” To ensure that we can do that for a sight longer we need to be careful. To simply repeat the patterns of what have been den before is unlikely to prove successful, after all look where it led us in the past – we began to lose our grip. AJ has his grip intact and a firm grasp of what is needed, but thanks for the advice, James.
As for Mr Toney, it was good to see him on form, not so great to hear his speech and honours were even at the exhibition as it was scored a draw. The most endearing thing about him was his views on Donald Trump; can’t quote them here but Brad and James have very similar views on the Orange Man… Haste ye back Lights Out – Haste ye back!
James Toney Stuns Boxing World With Comments on Anthony Joshua
By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
We do love a visitor to the UK.
Even the ones who come across to show us how it ought to be done. When they have the type of pedigree of James “Lights Out” Toney, 77-10-3, 47 KO’s, it is a joy to listen, even if we have only one ear open and nod politely.
Just the other week Toney came over to the UK to be involved in an exhibition bout in Bristol and whilst he was here decided to give us his thoughts on the situation around our heavyweight King – Anthony Joshua, 20-0, 20 KO’s.
Tony believes that Joshua should fight in America.
Well, Lights Out, here is why we think it might not happen.
Firstly, why would he give up home advantage?
America has been colonised in terms of boxing. The USA has the best in almost every weight division and the likes of the Eastern promise of Vasyl Lomachenko, 10-1, 8 KO’s, and Gennady Golovkin, 37-0-1, 33 KO’s, fight in the USA because their legacy is cemented and assured by being able to show they could go to the “home” of boxing and fight.
We have fighters in the UK who are desperate to fight over there. The bright lights of Vegas or the spiritual feeling of having fought in the Gardens is an unbelievable draw and will pull in most of our guys – apart from one.
Anthony Joshua.
The fact is that of the top heavyweights in the world the UK has more than its fair share of them. In terms of controversy around which one is the best, we actually see Deontay Wilder, 39-0, 37 KO’s, as a side show. The focus of our attention is UK based and not the East nor the West Coast of that beautiful and vast country.
Secondly, AJ can make more money in the UK.
The fight with Klitschko was 90,000 strong in Wembley Stadium. How did MacGregor/Mayweather do for attendance? The figures for the Joshua/Takam fight were comparable and over 70,000. Joshua could fight in a phone box whilst on the phone and would still fill the stadium in which this was all happening. He does not need big arenas anywhere in the world to fill. He has made his money and all he needs now is his legacy.
Thirdly, the world is out there.
Ironically it was the American Dream, Don King, who showed us that. He was able to pile the pressure on future generations by Rumbling in Jungles and Thrilling in the Philippines. AJ has a brand that will build in the Far East, the Arab world and he is keen to return to roots – Africa. Move over Mr Alex Haley…
Any world level appeal needs places which have not got a boxing tradition as the spending power of former colonies and economies that the US and UK used to exploit are on the rise. What about the country with small boxers and massive fighters – Japan?
The Far East has been mined by rock bands that have fallen off the radar in their own countries, why do we not cultivate the Far East for the heavyweight WORLD champions?
How about Nigeria or any of the African nations which have an abundance of enthusiasm for a world stage that used to deride them and cause them grief?
How about the Arab world and the oil rich Gulf states that have made such an amazing splash in Formula One?
All these could provide a legacy with some finance as well as extend what is done in the name of boxing beyond the barriers and the prejudices of the past into the realms of real world class entertainment.
Fourthly, the USA for heavyweight boxing is not what it once was.
The USA has a fine heavyweight boxing tradition there requires to be reinvigorated – Wilder aint doing it and he can hardly sell out at home – would he manage it at the Gardens or in a car park in Las Vegas? Actually, he might but he would only be able to do so if he fought one specific opponent…
Finally, Joshua is truly a man of his people.
Joshua does listen to people close to him and to the people who buy his tickets. There is not a massive desire for the whole of Watford to lift their skirts and run across to the USA. Joshua knows that if he wants to retain the affection of those who support him he needs to provide them with opportunities to support him, close to their homes. Wembley was close, Cardiff a little far away and he has toured the cities of the UK to build that brand. The UK love him because he brings entertainment to them and does not ask too much of them – he needs to keep that connection.
For all these reasons, Mr Anthony Joshua, Mr Toney already has big boy pants and instead of following what the rest do is ploughing his own furrow – making his way in the world as its biggest star.
It is our luck that he is a boxer so that we get to look down upon other sports and think “if only they could be as good as us…” To ensure that we can do that for a sight longer we need to be careful. To simply repeat the patterns of what have been den before is unlikely to prove successful, after all look where it led us in the past – we began to lose our grip. AJ has his grip intact and a firm grasp of what is needed, but thanks for the advice, James.
As for Mr Toney, it was good to see him on form, not so great to hear his speech and honours were even at the exhibition as it was scored a draw. The most endearing thing about him was his views on Donald Trump; can’t quote them here but Brad and James have very similar views on the Orange Man… Haste ye back Lights Out – Haste ye back!Contact the Feature Writers