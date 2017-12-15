Showtime Sports was across the pond on December 29, 2017, with a series of fights that were streamed live on their YouTube page. The headlining fight featured International Boxing Federation (IBF) super middleweight champion James “Chunky” Degale, 23-2-1, 14 KO’s as he put his title on the line against Caleb Truax, 29-3-2, 18 KO’s. The fight was back and forth from the start and Truax showed much grit as he gave a spirited effort in a fight that could have gone either way. The judges scored the fight 114-114, 115-112 and 116-112 in favor of Truax as he was able to pull off the upset in a fight that many though DeGale would win. Truax deserves props for going into enemy territory and doing what he had to do to win.
Reigning IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby, 26-1, 9 KO’s, continued his win streak with a unanimous decision victory over previously unbeaten Eduardo Ramirez, 20-1-3, 7 KO’s. Selby was in control for the majority of the fight as Ramirez didn’t have the pop to slow down his momentum. This was the fourth defense of Selby’s title since picking up the strap in 2015.
Light heavyweight prospect Anthony "The Beast" Yarde, 14-0, 13 KO's, continued to look the part with a dominate technical knockout victory over Nikola Sjekloca, 32-5-1, 11 KO's. Yarde is a chiseled specimen packing explosive power and looks as though he has the potential to be a force at light heavyweight. He's also progressing at a time in which the division is very deep with talent. Yarde is still very much untested and will need to continue his progression if he's going to be able to compete with other top guys who coming into their own at the same time.