By Joshua “City” Brewer
It’s official! Mikey Garcia, 37-0, 30 KO’s, will be taking on Sergey Lipinets, 13-0, 10 KO’s on February 10, 2018. Lipinets will be defending his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight title. Lipinets picked up the title when he defeated a game Akihiro Kondo on November 4th. This will be Garcia’s first fight since dominating Adrien Broner in July.
Garcia has been involved in a lot of fight talk as of late to include him turning down a fight with now retired Miguel Cotto. Garcia has looked very good since his comeback from a long layoff a few years back. Garcia essentially hasn’t skipped a beat and placed himself right back into pound for pound contention since.
For Lipinets this will be the biggest test of his career and won’t be an easy fight. If we look at the matchup and critique it from how each fighter looked in their last fight, Garcia has the edge. Factor in the experience and you’ll see that it’s pretty much an uphill battle for Lipinets. That said, we don’t know the true character of a fighter until they show up for the challenge.
The fight will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, which has a strong contingent of Mexican Americans. This essentially will give this fight a hometown feel for Garcia. If I were a betting man, my Money is on Garcia. Lipinets has boxing skill but not nearly enough experience in comparison to Garcia. Also, looking at the Kondo fight, Lipinets had a hard time adjusting to Kondo, which could be considered the best fight of his career.
Regardless, Lipinets is going to be on his A-game, plus some if he expects to win this fight. A victory is the only thing that should be considered for Garcia. Either way, the fans are getting more and more fights that bring about some form of intrigue and excite. 2018 can’t come soon enough.Contact the management team