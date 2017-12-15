Just a couple of months ago I surveyed the Eastern Seaboard in lining up boxing venues and dates. Just when it appeared the action was drying up New York has been relentless in preparing to host big name bouts in succession going from fall to winter.
Ushering in the New Year Barclays of Brooklyn will step in again picking up the slack on January 20th playing host to IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. defending against Lamont Peterson.
The Venue will be hosted by Showtime boxing and promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TGB Promotions. Televised card starts at 9PM, ET / 6PM PT. Doors open at 7 pm, with ticket prices starting at $50.
The Stats:
Errol Spence, JR. goes by the moniker of the “Truth.” The American fighter is a southpaw who hailed from Long Island, New York and now resides in Texas. He stands a hair under 5’10” and has a wingspan of 72′. Spence has been a pro five years and built a record of 22-0, 19 KO’s. At 27 years old he is quickly approaching his prime.
Lamont Peterson is another American boxer who will challenge for title from orthodox stance. Come fight night he will be four days short of his 34th birthday and surly past his prime already. A pro for 13 years he has amassed a respectable record of 35-3-1, 17 KO’s. At 5’9″ and equal reach of 72″ neither fighter will enjoy a height or reach advantage.
Previous fight:
Both fighters last time in ring secured significant wins by winning a world title.
Errol Spence, JR. fought only one time this year in May stopping the much herald Kell Brook in eleven rounds by TKO and relieving British champion of his IBF welterweight belt. Because Brook was coming off a loss to Middleweight monster Gennady Golovkin Spence was made the favorite at press time. Brook was TKO’d when his orbital socket was fractured after putting up a few boastful rounds of mayhem. Spence traveled overseas for his first title challenge and looked nervous, unfocused, and on unsteady legs. Luckily for him his power traveled the pond with him and he eventually caved the opposing eye socket of Kell’s fragile skull.
Lamont Peterson last fought in February posting a unanimous decision win over David Avanesyan winning the WBA (Regular) welterweight title. After making a splash in 147 pound waters coming off a 16 month layoff Peterson decided to vacate his newly won strap in favor of challenging Spence, JR.
Experience:
While Spence, JR. is now considered “the man” at welterweight to beat, he has yet to build a resume worthy of the attention he receives. Don’t get me wrong, the kid is the goods, but has been brought along too slowly. His previous best wins before title were against Leonard Budu who was 41 years old, and Chris Algieri, who tasted the canvass 11 times in his last four bouts. After taking Brook’s converted belt he inexplicably failed to capitalize on win.
Peterson has been on big stage before having fought Felix Diaz, Danny Garcia, Lucas Matthysse, Kendall Holt, Amir Kahn, Victor Ortiz, and Timothy Bradley and accounted himself well against all giving himself the proper career seasoning going into this bout.
Styles:
The champion is a wicked body puncher who stalks from the right sided southpaw stance. His MO is to walk a man down inflicting as much body pain as possible until the legs go and his foes guard comes down.
Peterson is a gritty orthodox boxer who does everything quite well, if nothing spectacular. He will try to employ use of entire ring and box the champion but will be easily coaxed into trading inside the pocket with the naturally heavier man. He has to be able to tie his man up after key exchanges if he hopes to expose his inexperience later in the fight.
What to look for fight night:
The champion has admitted to not looking his best last time out and has offered no excuses as to why. He needs to regain his old form and balance and serve notice to the top guns in division he is indeed “the” man. He will bravely engage the pocket and try his best to close the gates behind him. Peterson must fight the perfect fight boxing when he can, and getting off his power shots when it counts. He has shown a weakness to tire occasionally and there is simply no room to for breathers against Spence unless you have the young legs to circumvent the ropes against a flat footed opponent. While this might work early, look for Spence to kick into higher gears about the sixth round.
The Vinny Factor:
This time out is twofold. First is inactivity and who will it be affecting more? The logistics favors the champion who is seven years younger. The second part of equation that factors heavily is Peterson having fought most of his career at 140 lbs. in Jr welterweight division. While he is tall enough for all comers in division and is always in marvelous condition he simply isn’t built to withstand the carnage being brought forth this night.
Odds:
Early line has Spence, JR. at -500, Peterson +325. Line is likely to change slightly in champion’s favor as event draws more media attention.
Prediction:
Spence, JR. by stoppage. In a fairly entertaining bout the champion’s work ethic to body pays off and produces a stoppage in second half of bout earning his hefty 3.5 million dollar payday. Should it go to scorecards he will still secure the win but leave both fans and media wondering if the layoff hurt him or did we all jump to the conclusions on just how good this gent is, compared to how good he could be.
Stay tuned…Contact the Feature Writers