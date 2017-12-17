Jessie Vargas, 28-2, 10 KO’s, returned to the ring Friday night and picked up a dominant win over a game but overmatched Aaron Herrera, 33-8-1, 22 KO’s. This was Garcia’s first fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao in the latter part of 2016. This was essentially a tune up fight as he’ll look deeper into the division for his next foe. Vargas basically shut out Herrera for the fight, even dropping him, bough Herrera was able to finish all 10 rounds. All three judges officially scored the fight 100-89.
This was the first fight under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner for Vargas, though he’s previously been advised by Al Harmon. As mentioned, the welterweight division is very deep and the talent pool at the top is elite. Vargas is still in his prime and will have to bring about the best of himself if he’s to make any major noise. He seems to be focused and ready, so we will definitely follow his progression.