These days many fights are unofficially negotiated through Twitter in the early stages. This 140-character platform forces one to cuts past the bullshit and get straight to the point! Right now, Vasyl Lomachenko, 10-1, 8 KO’s, has made it clear that he wants Gervonta “Tank” Davis, 19-0, 18 KO’s, even to the tune of directing his request to The Money Team head honcho, Floyd Mayweather, JR.
The matchup has much intrigue, if only for the buildup. It puts arguably the best fighter in the world, Lomachenko, up against a young and improving boxer-puncher, Davis. Early signs would point towards Lomachenko being a heavy favorite and rightfully so. The intrigue would certainly move the odds closer to even by fight night.
As far as attributes, everything except power seems to favor Lomachenko. He’s also been in with the better competition at this point, which is saying a lot considering many of his opponents haven’t been close to harming him outside of his fight with Orlando Salido. Davis does have some speed, more explosive in nature, to go to along with his edge in power. Lomachenko typically gets his opponents out via an accumulation of punches from all angles that force his opponents to essentially quit in an effort to save further embarrassment. Davis on the other hand typically knocks the fight out his opponents with his explosiveness. He has the ability to go to his boxing roots if needed.
This essentially boils down to whether Davis is mature and disciplined enough to box with Lomachenko and apply a strategic game plan. If this is the case, he poses somewhat of a threat. That said, Lomachenko has had no problem dealing with any style and there may not be a boxer that can match up with him skill for skill. This would leave Davis in a peculiar situation. He doesn’t come off as the type who would give up and is a very confident and brash fighter. That said, this would be the ultimate test and getting past Lomachenko would make him a bonafide star.
Weather this will come to fruition is still up in the air. Davis failed to make weight in his last 130 pound bid. This leaves the question up in the air as to whether he can make 130 pounds or if they'll meet at 135 pounds. The verdict is still out but boxing fans will surely and patiently wait.