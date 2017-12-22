ESPN has reported that there are currently talks for another boxing card featuring world heavyweight titlist Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder, 39-0, 38 KO’s, defending his World Boxing Council (WBC) title against Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, 28-0, 24 KO’s. The fight would take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, which has become somewhat of a second home for Wilder. This would be a much anticipated clash that was expected to take place this year but was derailed when Ortiz failed a drug test due to what he’s claimed was blood pressure medication.
That aside, things seem to have been worked out and Wilder got into the ring face to face with Ortiz after his win over Daniel Martz earlier in December and told him that he was looking to fight him next.
This would be the biggest test in each fighter with both possessing the knockout power to change the fight at any point. If Wilder were to pull off an impressive win it will only get fans clamoring more for a showdown between him and the guy many consider to be the best heavyweight in the world, Anthony Joshua.
2018 is looking to be very interesting already.