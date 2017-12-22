According to ESPN, an April showdown between Keith “One Time” Thurman, 28-0, 22 KO’s, and Jessie Vargas, 28-2, 10 KO’s is currently in the works. Vargas is fresh off of a win on December 15th, and this would be Thurman’s first fight since his elbow surgery a few months back. Thurman had said in past interviews that he was looking for a tune up fight before stepping in the ring with in a much anticipated unification bout with Errol “The Truth” Spence, JR. Vargas is far from a tune up and should provide for a good test in Thurman’s first return. That said, if Thurman returns as close to the level he was prior to the surgery, he has the tools to defeat Vargas.
For Vargas, his only losses have come when he’s stepped up in competition to what would be considered the elite level. This will be his chance to prove his mettle in a fight that could be essentially set up for him to make a huge statement with Thurman coming off of an injury. Will Vargas play it safe or will he come out guns blazing?
Stay tuned.