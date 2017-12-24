The red—hot Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, 4-0, 2 KO’s, will be back in action on January 12, 2018, when she puts her International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Council (WBC) titles on the line against Tori Nelson, 17-0-3, 2 KO’s. The fight will take place at the beautiful Turning Stone Resort & Casino in Verona, NY. This will be The fifth fight for Shields in her young career since turning pro in 2016.
At only 22 years of age, Claressa is essentially the face of female boxers in the United States. She has so far carried the reigns well. The two time Olympic Gold Medalist has essentially taken the fast track thus far in her career having picked up the WBC title in her third fight and the IBF in her fourth. The Flint, MI, native has a bright personality and seems to be very interested in proving her worth between the ropes.
Shields has already headlined a couple of Showtime cards and the ceiling looks very high for her. The undefeated Nelson may prove to be a formidable foe and is on an 11 fight winning streak since her last draw in 2013. This is why the fights are made. Shields will look to keep her own streak going and may be poised for an even bigger year 2018. And to that, may the best fighter win.Contact the management team