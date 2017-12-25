In many essay examples found online, you can read that boxing is a rather low-level, cruel and outright silly way of spending time. What good is there in beating the hell out of your opponent, ask the writers of such essays, when you could apply your time and effort more productively?
We felt it was an injustice to this old and dignified kind of sport, and there are plenty of arguments to support our unpopular opinion.
It inspired great people of all times
From Hemingway to Picasso, notable figures of all backgrounds and spheres of activity recognized boxing as an art and resorted to it for all it could give them. It served as a topic of numerous cinematic works (think Million Dollar Baby or Rocky) and inspired people to do things and change their lives. A boxer is not a brainless, mindless warrior. He is a strategist, a performer, and a tactician all at the same time. Even classic art, such as sculpture, recognized and immortalized boxing through sculptures. There is Boxer at Rest, a sculpture dated late 4th – 2nd century BC. Even then, people, including artists, were mesmerized with this sport and felt inclined to immortalize it in art. How can we argue with this?
It requires all one’s faculties
It is often said that boxing is the ultimate workout. It helps you build muscle and boosts your endurance capabilities. But really, boxing is much more than that. We already talked about strategy and tactics in boxing, here is another saying to add to it: it is often said that a boxer should have the legs of a dancer and the mind of a chess player. Come to think of it, it couldn’t be put better. Boxing is VERY far from disorganized brawls whose sole purpose is to deal the biggest damage to the enemy and vent the anger. Boxing is about strategizing. It’s about doing the right thing at the right time, to knock out the person attacking you. Yes, it’s still about beating the enemy, but in the fewest possible number of hits and with laser-cut efficiency. Otherwise, it would all just be a mess.
It’s in the human nature… but includes intelligence as well
Any violent martial art satisfies our internal craving for physical violence, for domination and cruelty. Boxing is one of the rare kinds of fighting that brings intelligence into the equation. On a deeper level, it does appeal to our animal instincts. But it also recognizes us as intelligent beings that can fight smarter instead of harder.
Boxing is much more than a way to reduce stress through punching someone’s face. There are people that paint through boxing, not to mention that the very training process might take months or years. Considering boxing a low-level entertainment for the aggressive is not just wrong – it’s quite silly. It shows that a person doesn’t really understand what they are talking about and we all know what happens when facts and opinions are confused.