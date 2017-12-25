By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
In the ring he carried a certain reputation. Out of it, ironically, it appears that he has gathered a more fearsome one. Carl “The Cobra” Froch, 33-2, 24 KO’s, is often the pundit with an opinion to which everyone is entitled.
As a former world champion, his views are sought, indulged and encouraged. He hits hard and at times, some think he hits a little low. He does, however have a very clear idea of what he wants to say; to be fair it is always worth hearing.
His reputation as a fighter was one that took a bit of a beating after the first George Groves, 27-3, 20 KO’s, fight where the popularity he had was gone in a millisecond. He had been cheered on the way in, booed on the way out. His record breaking fight afterwards where he fought in Wembley and beat Groves, convincingly this time, for a second time was an event. A world beating event.
It is easy, as Anthony Joshua sets bigger and more impressive records, to forget that Froch and Groves set the heather alight first; indeed, they brought their own heather.
It’s easy to forget that he was already a massive presence on both the world and British stages which was a little less crowded than it is now.
After Groves had hit the canvass, the second time, the gloves went away in anger and though he tried hard to get a swansong in Vegas before retiring, that was to be his last ever fight.
His career had more highs than lows and began as an amateur when he had two ABA titles before turning pro. By his 10th professional fight he was the English campion, Commonwealth champion by the 12th whilst he chased, caught, fought and beat Jean Pascal, 32-5-1, 20KO’s, to win his first world title – the WBC – in 2008 after a brutal 12 rounds in his 24th professional fight.
He then proved his heart against Jermain Taylor, 33-4-1, 20 KO’s, where he hit the floor but got back up and took the stoppage with only 15 seconds left on the clock. He had been behind on two of the three scorecards going into the last round. It was the dawning of a worldwide reputation for hardiness that was never to leave him.
He now wanted Joe Calzaghe, but Calzaghe was retiring, so he went into the precursor for the World Boxing Super Series, the Super Six Tournament. Andre Direll, 26-2, 16 KO’s, fell by the wayside, he lost to Mikkel Kessler, 46-3, 35 KO’s, and then took apart Arthur Abraham, 46-6, 30 KO’s, before he beat Glen Johnson, 54-21-3, 37 KO’s. Unlike the World Boxing Super Series this was not a knockout championship, so he was able to make the final despite the loss to Kessler.
He met Andre Ward, 32-0 16 KO’s, in the final and was picked apart.
Reflection was the order of the day as he contemplated giving up then before he met Lucian Bute, 32-5, 25 KO’s, for the IBF title in a fight at home, in Nottingham, which was stopped after 5 rounds. This was the time we saw that well known warrior come out fighting for his life for some time.
It was impressive. It was devastating. It was awe inspiring.
After a perfunctory defence he was back in the ring against Kessler and this time made no mistake, beating him and taking the WBA title to join the IBF belt he already held.
His abilities were couched in terms of a savagery that saw his discipline and dedication to be second to none. Froch ducked nobody and in taking on Andre Ward at his peak, he showed that there was not a fight out there that would not have had him in training for it.
The fights were brutal, and he was able to absorb punishment like no man should. What is fascinating is that, as a pundit, his mind is quite impressive. In the ring his brutality seemed to be well ahead of his thinking; his boxing skills were particularly strong. He had an unorthodox jab that came in low whilst entertaining everyone who paid for the ticket.
Now that he is out the ring, the punditry and his pride over his brother and what Lee has achieved has replaced that sense of purpose that once was all about getting bashed up and returning the compliment.
Lee, after years of drinking is now sober and clean enough to make his own way in the boxing world. It may not be world title fights he is involved in, the mountain he has climbed and the sense of achievement he has now equals his brother’s and reminds us of just how much reward there can be for the dedication and sacrifice we may have to endure in this brutal sport.
Froch is now “in with the bricks” in his analysis of fights and I must admit I do look out for what he has to say. Often this is because I disagree with him, but it makes for an interesting way of challenging your own views. The one thing I do know is that whatever he says it comes from years of experience and the type of knowledge I can admire but never reach.Contact the management team