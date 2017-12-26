While boxing as a whole is enjoying a luscious renaissance, there is one very particular area which has turned and stayed stale for some time now. Adonis Stevenson has kept a hold of his WBC world light heavyweight strap since June 2013, when he defeated Chad Dawson in the first round at the Bell Centre, Montreal. While he did defeat the likes of Tony Bellew and Andrzej Fonfara in his earlier defences, he’s only had two fights since September 2015 and has managed to avoid having the belt taken away from him.
Stevenson’s performances against Thomas Williams Jr. and Andrzej Fonfara for the second time were comprehensive, but the big Canadian has been accused of ducking the big fights and avoiding worthy contenders. Top of that list right now is the WBC’s highest rated contender, Eleider Alvarez. The 33-year-old Colombian who trains out of Montreal is not a fan of Stevenson’s uneventful recent schedule and wants a shot at the Canadian’s world title.
Stevenson needs to prove himself again
There are a plethora of top fights scheduled for the end of 2017 as well already set for 2018. Vasyl Lomachenko is the -500.00 favourite to beat the underestimated +333.33 Guillermo Rigondeaux on December 10, and Billy Joe Saunders will be putting his world title on the line against David Lemieux on December 17, with the champion at -125.00 to win.
As reported by Boxing Scene, Stevenson’s next potential opponent, Alvarez, has not been impressed with the champion, stressing that “it’s not right that he has only fought twice in two years in such a competitive division.” Based on recent performances, the undefeated Colombian could very well come into the title challenge as the favourite by the bookies, with the 40-year-old champion deemed somewhat past it despite winning by way of knockout in his last three fights.
Alvarez owed a shot at Stevenson
Back in October of this year, TVA Sports reported that Adonis Stevenson vs. Eleider Alvarez was a done deal, but since then, it’s been reported that Alvarez doesn’t expect the WBC to allow him to challenge for the title. Having been the mandatory candidate to Stevenson’s crown for two years, Alvarez is understandably sceptical of finally getting a shot, telling TVA Sports that he thinks that it will, in fact, be Badou Jack who gets to challenge on January 27 at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre.
The 34-year-old Swede is 22-1-2, a member of the Floyd Mayweather promotions, and has just one light heavyweight bout under his belt. After an emphatic mixed decision tie against James DeGale in the super middleweight division at the start of the year – in which two world titles were on the line – Jack moved up to fight on the undercard of the mega-money farce that was Mayweather vs. McGregor. No doubt given huge sums of cash to put his title on the line against someone who had only just entered the division, Nathan Cleverly lost his WBA world title via technical knockout.
While Badou Jack certainly is an immensely talented fighter who will legitimately challenge in the light heavyweight division soon, the next challenge on Stevenson’s four-year reign belongs to Eleider Alvarez.