As 2017 draws to a close and the new year begins, we take a look at some of boxings brightest and youngest talents who will be intent on continuing their rise through the ranks and making a name for themselves both in the ring and with the boxing fans.
Josh Kelly
Adam Booth, who has trained the likes of David Haye and George Groves calls this 23yr old the most talented fighter he has ever worked with. With a style that reminds many of future hall of famer Roy Jones, JR. (although for my money he is more similar to Prince Naseem Hamed) there are high hopes for this Sunderland born fighter. Kelly possesses a pleasing style with terrific upper body movement and silky skills. He will without doubt continue to entertain fans and watch out for the junior middleweight to make a big name for himself in the following 12 months by lining up some title shots at both the domestic and European level if all goes well.
Ryan Garcia
Garcia is only 19yrs old and won over 200 amateur bouts and was a 15 time national champion. The Super featherweight was signed by Golden Boy promotions ensuring he will get the proper management and guidance to make him a future star of the sport and has already compiled a pro record of 13-0, 12 KO’s. Garcia has an impeccable sense of timing and distance and will continue to get better and better not just in 2018 but for many years ahead. You get the feeling it is not if with Garcia, but when.
Naoya Inoue
Perhaps Inoue shouldn’t be on this list because he is arguably a top ten talent in boxing today, but remarkably he is still only 24yrs old. The man they call the ‘Monster’ is undefeated in 14 pro bouts and is a two weight world champion which makes him the best fighter in this list. Much to the chagrin of hardcore fans, Inoue is not yet recognised as compared to many other lesser but higher profile fighters but what the man lacks in stature, he makes up for in boxing ability and sheer power. One of the best body attackers in the game, lets hope 2018 is finally the year Inoue gets the respect he deserves.
Josh Taylor
Taylors name has been hovering around the boxing gyms of the UK all year and much was expected of him and he didn’t disappoint. The undefeated 26yr old won the commonwealth light welterweight title in just his seventh fight and added the WBC silver light welterweight title when he outclassed Ohara Davis in July of this year after an ill tempered build up. He finished off the year when he defeated former IBF lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez which showed Taylor has the ring smarts to equal his ring skills. Look for tartan tornado to challenge bigger names in 2018 and add to his growing reputation.
Murat Gassiev
The 6’4 Russian giant is currently plundering the Cruiserweight division and is the IBF champion. With 25 wins and often referred to as ‘Iron’ you know hes got some mettle behind him with that name. Called by trainer Abel Sanchez as the cruiserweight ‘GGG’ the 24yr old entered the World Boxing Super Series and is set to challenge the Cuban world champion Yunier Dorticos in February of 2018. The fight will be the biggest test of his career and a win here and in the final could see Gassiev ending 2018 with a move up to the Heavyweight division.
Robert Easter, JR.
Easter has been brinkering on the edge of stardom for some time, perhaps 2018 will be his breakout year. The undefeated lightweight holds the IBF version of the belt but only fought twice in 2017 which has slowed his progress. He is due to fight in January of 2018 and will be looking to make it 21 out of 21 in the process. At almost 6ft tall, he is an intimidating foe for his lightweight opponents and his height advantage makes him an awkward fight for anyone entering the ring with him, coupled with his power, cool and collected demeanour, Easter is a star in the making who should be a name as big as his stable mate once was – Adrien Broner.
Felix Verdajo
Robert Easter, JR. isn’t the only lightweight here who has the potential to make 2018 a big year. This Puerto Rican nicknamed ‘El Diamante’(The Diamond) is hoping to be the next in line of a long list of great Puerto Rican fighters as he continues his undefeated run. Like Easter, JR., 2017 was a slow year for Verdajo who fought just once and that too back in February. The former WBO number one ranked fighter of the division saw a year of injuries, not just to himself but to his scheduled opponents as well but is due back in the ring in March 2018. The 23yr old Verdajo will hope that 2018 is finally the year he claws himself back amongst the big names and into a world title shot and that he is not just known for losing to Vasyl Lomachenko in the quarter finals of the 2012 Olympics.
Gervonta Davis
Speaking of Lomachenko, Davis’ name has recently been thrust into the spotlight when reigning champion Vasyl Lomachenko singled him out for a potential bout in 2018. Whether this goes ahead or not, there is no denying the unquestioned talent Davis possesses. Davis started the year with a big splash when he became the IBF junior lightweight champion with a seventh round TKO of Jose Pedraza and followed it up with two more impressive victories. At just 23yrs old Davis already holds a record of 19-0, 18 KO’s and will be carefully guided by Mayweather Promotions, time is on his side but further world title challengers will await him in 2018 as the goal to make him one of boxings most recognisable names continues.
