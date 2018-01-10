The year of 2017 was a good one for boxing with a host of big names ready to continue their efforts in to 2018 and present the boxing fans with more exciting match ups, but every year there is always that boxer or two who just helps to elevate the sport to the next level, who turns non boxing fans in to casual fans and casual fans to hardcore fans. Those fighters who are able to gather interest in the sweet science from people who previously had no interest in the sport. These big name fighters have been seen in the past from Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson and the year of 2017 may have provided us with a couple of other names in the boxing world who although may not reach the lofty heights set by Ali and Tyson, they certainly have the potential to bring in many new fans to the sport. It is these fighters I will look at in this article and who earn my pick as the fighters of the year for 2017.
The man they call ‘Hi-Tech’ was the pick of many as fighter of the year, his skills in the ring were showcased three times in 2017 and each time he put in a performance that left fans amazed and his opponent befuddled. Lomachenko has a very rare gift set and has arguably the best foot work we have seen in decades, no doubt helped by a background of both ballet and gymnastics as a child. Able to fight from any angle thanks to his nimble feet, in only eleven fights he is already a two weight world champion. The ease with which he brushed aside his competition, forcing fighters to quit on their stool and literally just give up makes him worthy of a true, elite level world champion and fighter of the year candidate. The way he handled another top ten pound for pound talent, Guillermo Rigondeaux really was the icing on the cake, say what you want about Rigondeaux’s age and lack of size, Lomachenko was able to deliver a masterful performance against another elite fighter, cementing himself as arguably the world’s best talent inside the ring. The only reason he didn’t win my fighter of the year? We’ll find out below….
Fighter of the Year – Anthony Joshua
When the heavyweight division is making noise in the world, you know the state of boxing is good. Infact, if the heavyweight division is strong, then the sport of boxing is strong. It is no coincidence that I mentioned Ali and Tyson earlier in the article. The two giants of the sport not only are the most recognised names in boxing history, they also happened to be heavyweights.
Enter Anthony Joshua. The Watford born fighter stamped his authority on the sport when on 29 April 2017, he took part in a heavyweight clash for the ages and potential fight of the year candidate, against the former ruler of the division, Wladmir Klitschko. In a fight which featured four knock downs and a post war record of 90,000 fans, Joshua and Klitschko treated the world to one of the great heavyweight title battles we have ever seen.
The victory thrust Joshua into the limelight and all of a sudden everyone in the boxing world knew his name. Joshua’s emergence not only ignited the flame for non boxing fans to suddenly take an interest in him and the sport, it also spurred the previous conqueror of Wladmir Klitschko, the man who ended the nine year reign of Dr.Steelhammer, Tyson Fury, to begin his comeback trail. All of a sudden the heavyweight division was alive and when a fighter is able to totally change the face of the division, bring in new interest from both fans and fighters alike, then that fighter deserves the fighter of the year honors.
The year for Joshua did not end there, he fought again in November 2017 and defeated the awkward and stubborn Carlos Takam by 10th round TKO. Although the fight was not as spectacular as his victory over Wlad, it set the wheels in motion for a big 2018 with potential bouts lined up against two champions of the heavyweight division, Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder. The year 2018 threatens to be even bigger for this 2017 fighter of the year and if the year is as successful as the past year, Anthony Joshua could well become the face of boxing across the world.
Honorable Mentions
Terence Crawford. Bud was my number one ranked pound for pound fighter to end the year and comes in as one of the year’s best fighters as well. His only downfall was that he is not as recognisable a name as the heavyweight Anthony Joshua and the fighter of the year should be someone who in my opinion, is able to draw in fans across the world to the sport of boxing for the excitement they bring to the ring. This could all change if Crawford continues his upward path and makes a splash in the welterweight division this year, he has all the skills to be the next superstar in boxing and take his place on the throne which is yet to occupied since the retirement of Floyd Mayweather, JR.
Andre Ward. The choice may be surprising since Ward only fought once and then retired from the sport. But Ward retired a champion and he retired undefeated, he also retired having righted any wrongs when he fought an elite level opponent in Sergey Kovalev for the second time and shut down any doubts over the outcome of their first fight in 2016. Ward emerged with an emphatic 8th round TKO win showing just how smart a fighter he is, you give him a second chance and he’s already figured you out from the first time. Had Ward not retired, he was the unquestioned pound for pound King.
