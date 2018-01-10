By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… Well, Bradley is freezing his tukus off in Indiana with his lady Debbie and I am over here sweating my schmeckle off in 70+ degree weather yesterday. Hey, Bradley, who’s “Bad” now boychick? I have been off some time due to old freaking age and at my age, freaking is the last thing this old Jew can do! But in my day, Oy Vay, did Packy like to play! So, with that said, I am back, and let’s get right to some boxing…
Gennady “GGG” Golovkin Vs Canelo Alvarez II: Oscar, Oscar and Oscar, make it happen or I will tear a hole in your favorite fishnets! This time around, “GGG” leaves nothing to spare and boxes the socks off the red headed young man!
Evander Holyfield: I miss this tough SOB in the ring! Love him, hate him, but you must respect him for his ring prowess and huge heart. Nobody touched him when he was at the top of his game, period!
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… It will be 20 years in July that my pal Al went to that big boxing ring in the sky, and all these years later, my heart still hurts with losing my dearest friend. But just know Al, your son Bradley and I will always keep your memory alive! Sleep well champ and see you ringside one day again…
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award goes to Lee Majors. Yes, I said Lee Majors. He was the man in his day and one heck of a nice guy who I met through Al some years back when both of them were acting in Hollywood. Lee took his acting as far as it could go and made hit shows!