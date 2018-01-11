The rising star Oscar Valdez, 23-0, 19 KO’s, will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight title against the UK’s Scott Quigg, 34-1-2, 25 KO’s, on March 10, 2018. The fight will take place at the always lively Stubhub Center in Carson, CA. On paper, this is a very intriguing matchup and should live up to whatever hype is gained leading up to the figh
Valdez has provided a number great matches and highlight reel knockouts and knockdowns in his young career. He’s coming off of a 2017 fight of the year caliber matchup with then undefeated Genesis Servania. It was a matchup that provided back and forth action from the very start to headline what was an exciting Top Rank card.
He’ll look to extend his streak and make his fourth defense of his featherweight title. The man in front of him is no slouch. Quigg’s lone loss came at the hands of Carl Frampton in early 2016. He didn’t put on his best performance in that fight and it could be chalked up as a bad night for him. That said, he’ll be looking to capitalize off of this title opportunity and is currently on a three fight win streak.
There are several ways this fight could go and each man will have to be on their 'A game' in order to top the other. An argument can be made that this is the toughest fight for each boxer at this point in their career, though Quigg having faced Frampton may realistically be the best fight on either fighter's resume. Time will tell. This is why the fights are made.