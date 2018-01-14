Undefeated featherweight Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, JR., 25-0, 13 KO’s, will make his return to the squared circle on February 22, 2018, when he takes on Victor Terrazas, 38-4-2, 21 KO’s. The fight will take place at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, CA. This will be broadcasted in ESPN and will give many new fans the opportunity to see a rising boxing star in action for the first time.
Diaz, JR., will be making his return to the ring for the first time since picking up consecutive unanimous decision wins against undefeated fighters in his two 2017 matchup. Diaz, JR.,has much ambition and hasn’t been shy in his intentions to become world champion.
Diaz, JR., has been very active on social media and has constantly called out standout featherweight Gary Russell, JR. Russell, JR., provided indication that he wouldn’t fight until May, 2018, prompting Diaz, JR., to move ahead with taking on another challenger.
Assuming Diaz, JR., gets past his next foe, a clash with Russell, JR., later in the year would be a major boost to the featherweight division and get us closer to determining who’s the premiere fighter now that Vasyl Lomachenko is at junior lightweight. Here’s to hoping the fight gets made.