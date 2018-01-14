Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing made it official on Thursday in confirming that heavyweight Dillian Whyte, 22-1, 16 KO’s, will face off against Lucas Browne, 25-0, 22 KO’s. The fight will take place at the O2 Arena on March 24, 2018. The matchup pits two heavyweight contenders looking for their chance for shot at one of the major belts, and the winner will likely get that opportunity later in the year.
These are two large heavyweights who will becoming into this fight as though they have everything to lose. They’re already gotten testy with each other through media before the fight was even signed. Whyte currently holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver heavyweight title, which can essentially be viewed as his status s a mandatory for the real WBC title. These days it can be hard to keep up with the number of belts in rotation.
Whyte has been the more active of the two fighters over the last few years and his lone loss came at the hands of Anthony Joshua a couple of years ago. It’s safe to say he’s bounced back. Browne on the other hand is 38 and has only fought three times in the past three years. His best win in that span was a technical knockout victory over a formidable, but faded Ruslan Chagaev. When Browne and Whyte actually takes place Browne will have gone about nine months without fighting.
All that aside, if both fighters come in with the intensity they’ll brag about, it should be a win for all parties. The way I see it, Whyte should be fresher fighter at this stage of his career and at 29 years old, he should be at or around his physical prime. In the sort of boxing inactivity can be a major issue at the top level. That said, these are heavyweights and the fight could change in a split second. Either way, it’s just good to see more heavyweight action on the forefront these days.