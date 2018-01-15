The anticipated showdown between Zolani Tete, 26-3, 21 KO’s, and Omar Navaez, 47-2-2, 25 KO’s, has been pushed to April due to Zete suffering an injury. This out was expected to take place on February 10th. Frank Warren is expected to make an announcement later today.
The anticipated landing spot for the fight is likely to be on the undercard of the April 21, 2018, card featuring Carl “The Jackal” Frampton, 24-1, 14 KO’s, Vs Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire, 38-4, 24 KO’s.
As far as the rest of the card from the February 10 show which was expected to feature the likes of Daniel Dubois and Anthony Yarde, it remains to be see whether it will carry on. Stay tuned to Ringside Report as we will bring you the latest.