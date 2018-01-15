Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed, 23-1, 12 KO’s, will make his return to the ring when he takes on undefeated Arnold Barboza, JR., 17-0, 6 KO’s, on March 10, 2018. The fight between these two Top Rank Promotions stablemates will take place at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA, and streamed on the ESPN app.
Reed is looking to bounce back after being stopped in the second round this past November by Jose Carlos Ramirez. This fight was also a Top Rank on ESPN broadcast. Barboza will look to keep his undefeated record in tact in what could be considered his biggest test.
Can Reed shake off his precious defeat? Will Barboza, JR., come out with guns blazing? This is why we watch the fights. Stay tuned.