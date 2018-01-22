Frank Warren made a big announcement recently regarding a boxing event from across the pond. On April 14, 2018, Billy Joe Saunders, 26-0, 12 KO’s, will put his World Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight title on the line against Martin Murray, 36-4-1, 17 KO’s. Saunders is fresh off of a dominating win over David Lemieux a few weeks back. In the fight, Saunders won every minute of the fight and gained respect from many across the boxing world.
The co-feature for this event will feature a fight for the vacant WBO super lightweight title. Terry Flanagan, 33-0, 13 KO’s, will square off with Maurice Hooker, 23-0, 16 KO’s. This will be Flanagan’s first fight at 140 pounds. Both fighters are coming in undefeated with intentions to raise their stock. Flanagan will have not fought in a year after only fighting once in April, 2017.
This is one of many cards that are already shaping 2018 to become another exciting boxing year. Stay tuned for additional information as the fight draws closer.