The last time we saw Errol “The Truth” Spence, JR. 22-0, 19 KO’s of Dallas, Texas was almost 8 months ago when he stopped Kell Brook in the 11th round in Sheffield, England. Spence, JR. won the IBF Welterweight title and was looking to get back in the ring against any challenger. Lamont Peterson 35-3-1, 17 KO’s, of Washington DC stepped up the plate for Spence, JR.’s 1st defense of the IBF Welterweight title. Peterson is a tough veteran who fought the best at the junior welterweight like Amir Khan, Lucas Matthysse, and Victor Ortiz. This would serve as a tough title defense for Spence, JR. This past Saturday night, Spence, JR. proved why he is one the best fighters and “The Truth” of the welterweight division.
He wasted no time from the start of the fight and applied the pressure. The southpaw moved forward with an effective jab and going to the body of Peterson. Peterson was standing right in front of Spence, JR. providing no lateral movement. Peterson opened up a little bit in round 2, but Spence, JR. landed a good body shot and uppercut that backed up Peterson to the ropes. Round 3 was a better round for Peterson as he opened up more and landed a few hard left hooks. Still Spence, JR. was more effective in the round and Peterson’s shots had no effect on the champion. As both fighters got into an exchange in round 5, Spence, JR. dropped Peterson with a left hook. Peterson got up quickly and decided to stand his ground. Both fighters exchanged furious shots which made for an exciting round. However, this would be Peterson’s last stand. At the end of round 7, Peterson’s trainer Barry Hunter took a deep look at his fighter who was swelling badly over his eyes and told his fighter, “I don’t like what I see.” Barry Hunter waited for Peterson to start round 8 and he called the fight off. This was for Peterson’s own good as there was no quit in him. Spence, JR., was ruled the TKO victory. During the post-fight interview, Spence, JR. called out Keith Thurman for a potential super fight. Thurman is expected to be back sometime this year recovering from an elbow surgery. Let’s hope we can see that fight by the end of the year. Errol Spence, JR. has stopped his last 10 opponents and moves forward with a record of 23-0, 20 KO’s.
The co-feature showcased the IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter, JR., 20-0, 14 KO’s of Toledo, Ohio was making his 2nd defense of his title Vs Javier Fortuna 33-1-1-1NC, 23 KO’s of Dominican Republic. The day before Fortuna did not make weight and was 1 pound over, therefore if Fortuna would have won the fight the title would have become vacant. From the beginning of the fight, Easter, JR. had a good start using his jab and pushing Fortuna back. In round 2 Fortuna used dirty tactics of holding and hitting Easter, JR. in back of the head. This prompted the referee Rick Gonzalez to deduct a point right away. Fortuna should have gotten a warning and not a point deduction. Eventually this point deduction would play a big part of the fight later on. The fight changed momentum back and forth with Easter, JR. being the busier fighter and Fortuna landing some effective counter punches. Throughout the fight, Easter had a hard time cutting off the ring and Fortuna would get the better of him in the exchanges. Easter did not use his height or reach effectively in the fight. When in close quarters, Fortuna was landing a lot of hooks and uppercuts which was benefiting the shorter man. The fight went all 12 rounds and it was a close fight.
Judge Glenn Feldman scored it 114-113 for Easter, JR. Judge John McKaie scored 114-113 for Fortuna. Kevin Morgan scored it 115-112 for Easter, JR. Robert Easter, JR. won by split decision. RSR scored it 114-113 for Fortuna, but we have no complaints about the decision as it could have gone either way. If it was not for the point deduction the fight would have been a draw. According to CompuBox numbers Easter, JR. landed 130 out of 567 punches while Fortuna landed 120 punches out of 487 punches which translates to a close fight as well. The crowd booed the decision feeling that Fortuna should have won the fight. Easter, JR. has his sights and possible unification bouts with WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares and WBC lightweight champion Mikey Garcia. After Saturday’s performance Fortuna deserves a rematch and plus it would give an opportunity for Easter, JR. to get a decisive victory.
On the undercard, top Light Heavyweight contender Marcus Browne of Staten Island, New York improved his record to 21-0, 16 KO's with a 1st round stoppage of Francy Ntetu, of Quebec, Canada. Also Polish-American Heavyweight Adam Kownacki stopped Iago Kiladze in the 6th round. Kownacki now has a record of 17-0, 14 KO's.