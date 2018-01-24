International Boxing Federation (IBF) world featherweight champion Lee Selby, 26-1, 9 KO’s, will return to action on May 19th when he puts his title on the line against undefeated Josh Warrington, 26-0, 6 KO’s, on an all British clash as announced by promoter Frank Warren.
This will mark Selby’s fifth title defense since he picked up the strap in 2015. He hasn’t really had an issue holding on to the belt and has pretty much boxed and won comfortably in each of his defenses. Warrington will look to change that narrative and looks to be coming into his own as a fighter, even finding his punch. That said, Selby will be the biggest test in Warrington’s career.
The stage is set and we now wait for the fighters to deliver. Stay tuned for additional info.