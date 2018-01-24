By Joshua “City” Brewer
March 3rd, 2018, will mark the return of Jermall Charlo, 26-0, 20 KO’s, when he takes on Hugo Centeno, JR., 26-1, 14 KO’s in a middleweight contest. The fight looks to be landing on the undercard of the Deontay Wilder Vs Luis Ortiz heavyweight championship fight in Brooklyn, NY. This will be Charlo’s second fight at middleweight since he moved up in his only fight of 2017 when he defeated an awkward and seemingly injured Sebastian Heiland via 4th round technical knockout. Not one to hold back, Charlo will be itching to silence any doubters when he and Centeno, JR., face off.
Centeno, JR., is coming off of a one-punch knockout upset over Immanuwel Aleem in August, 2017. Aleem was more regarded and the favorite coming into the bout but Centeno, JR., changed the narrative of both he and Aleem’s career with one punch. Charlo, though, will be a different animal.
The outcome of this fight should put the winner closer to a shot at one of the top names at middleweight and a lucrative payday. Depending on how the fight turns out, it could raise the stock of both fighters regardless of outcome. Middleweight has seen an influx of talent as of late and that can only bode good things for fighters and fans alike. Stay tuned for additional details on this fight and more.