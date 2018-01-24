Argentina has produced many great fighters throughout the years and decades. From hall of famers such as Carlos Monzon, Pascual Perez, Nicolino Locche and Victor Galindez, to great world champions like Sergio Martinez, Santos Licar, and Juan Goggi. Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse is hoping someday to be on the list among the great Argentine fighters. After some setbacks, he needs to rebuild himself as one of the top fighters. He is now making a splash in the most exciting division out there; the welterweight division.
Lucas Matthysse, 38-4-35 KO’s of Chubut, Argentina is entering his 18th year as a professional and is one of the hardest punchers in boxing. The 35 year old heavily tattooed fighter, was among the most avoided fighters on the junior welterweight division due to his fearsome power. Matthysse got his big break when he fought Zab Judah in 2010. Although he came up short and lost on a split decision on the scorecards, many believed he won the fight.
The same thing happened in the following year in 2011 when he fought Devon Alexander and once again he lost to a split decision. Many felt he won this fight as well. Matthysse learned the hard way to not let the fight go to the scorecards, even though he scored knockdowns on those fights. Matthysse moved forward and scored KO’s of Humberto Soto, Ajose Olusegan and Lamont Peterson. In 2013 on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather, JR. Vs Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Matthysse was matched up with undefeated WBA and WBC junior welterweight champion Danny Garcia. Matthysse was the favorite in this fight, but came up short once again in a close decision. No arguments this time about the winner of the fight.
Determined as always, Matthysse kept moving forward with his career. He came back in 2014 with a knockout of John Molina, JR. which was voted Ring Magazine’s fight of the year. This was followed up with a stoppage of Roberto Ortiz that same year. If things couldn’t get any better, Matthysse was then matched up with Russia’s Ruslan Provodnikov, who himself was a strong aggressive fighter like Matthysse. Of course the fight did not disappoint and lived up to the hype, with Matthysse winning a majority decision. Personally, it was my fight of the year for 2015. This led Matthysse to a title shot with the undefeated tall, slick boxer Viktor Postol from Ukraine that same year. This was for the vacant WBC junior welterweight. Matthysse had problems with the style of Postol, and was clearly frustrated. Matthysse was dropped in the 10th round by a right hand from Postol. To everyone’s surprise he did not get up and was counted out. It was an upset loss and maybe the end of Matthysse’s career.
Once again with the never give up, never surrender attitude, "La Maquina" is back and is planning to be among the best in the Welterweight division. After about a 17 month layoff, following his loss to Postol, Matthysse came back with a stoppage over Emmanuel Taylor in May of last year. Matthysse is looking for a comeback in the best division. He will face unknown Tewa Kiram, 38-0, 28 KO's from Thailand who has a has faced obscure opposition. Kiram is a strong aggressive fighter, so it should produce fireworks as long as it lasts. They will be fighting for the WBA Welterweight title. Never mind the belt, but should Matthysse win, we can see him against the best welterweights out there. Maybe a possible rematch with Danny Garcia, should Garcia get passed Brandon Rios. Let's see what 2018 brings for Lucas Matthysse as he ventures in his comeback.