World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight champion Ryota Murata, 13-1, 10 KO’s, will make his return to the ring on April 15, 2018, when he puts his title on the line against Emanuele Blandamura, 27-2, 5 KO’s. The Top Rank Promotions standout picked up the title with win over Hassan N’Dam in their second fight which took place in October 2017. Top Rank reported via Twitter that his last fight peaked at 30 million viewers in Japan. Those are they type of numbers that surely has Top Rank pushing to get Murata even more exposure and lend to a promising future as long as he can stays active.
Many, me included, may not be very familiar with Blandamura. His two losses were via knockout to Michael Soro and Billy Joe Saunders a couple of years back. Since his last defeat he has been on a four fight win streak and will to look to extend that even further. He has five knockouts in his 29 fight pro career which lends towards this fight being more tactical if anything. Murata’s lone loss against N’Dam in their first fight was controversial with many viewing him as the rightful winner. Taking everything into account, this seems to be more of a stay busy fight as more things are shape up at middleweight.
The middleweight division may be poised for a strong third and fourth quarter. We’ll have to stay tuned to see where Murata fits into the picture as far as the top fighters at this weight. Until then, Top Rank realizes that his drawing power in his native country lends to him being successful draw regardless of opponent.Contact the management team