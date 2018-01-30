Amir “King” Khan, 31-4, 19 KO’s, will be back in action on April 21, at Echo Arena in Liverpool, U.K., when he takes on Canada’s Phil “The Italian Sensation” Lo Greco, 28-3, 15 KO’s. If Lo Greco sounds familiar it may be because he’s been in the ring in losing efforts against Shawn Porter and Errol Spence. Like those two, Lo Greco is advised by Al Harmon. Lo Greco will be coming off of a victory in June of 2017, though at the time of the fight he will have gone nearly a full year off.
Khan on the other hand will be making is first return to the ring and the welterweight division since his knockout loss at the hands of Canelo Alvarez at junior middleweight in 2016. It was the knockout of the year for many. Khan signed a reported three fight deal with Matchroom Boxing earlier in 2018 and has made it clear that he’s looking to clean out the welterweight division. For that matter, things won’t be easy as it’s gotten crowded with elite talent up top and he’d have to take out some tough challengers.
That said, Khan is t a stranger to the top of the division and has continually been viewed as one of the best in or around welterweight. He has battle with stints of activity over the last several years as he continually chased a fight with them pound for pound Kong’s Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Neither of those fights ever came to fruition and he found himself moving up in weight to face Alvarez in a lucrative payday.
Khan seems to have his head in the right space after a busy summer that saw headlines tying him, his wife, and superstar heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua together in a triangle of drama. The focus is now solely on boxing. Lo Greco will be a roadblock for the time being and if Khan comes out in impressive fashion he will thrust his name back into the top conversation. What becomes of it all is yet to be seen.Contact the management team