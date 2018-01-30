Frank Warren just announced that he had signed one of the top U.K. prospect, Ohara Davies, 16-1, 13 KO’s (whether or not he should still be considered prospect is up for argument). This is one of many splashes coming left and right from the top U.K. promoters as their talent scene is as ripe as ever.
Davies is an athletically talented fighter who’s only loss came at the hands of Scotland’s Josh Taylor in July, 2017. This was a highly touted matchup of two top prospects at what seemed to be the perfect time. As Taylor continues to impress with each fight, Davies should take some solace in knowing that he loss to a guy who seems to be on track for global superstardom.
Davies has come back to win his last fight via technical knockout and is scheduled to fight again on April 14th. The opponent is to be announced at a later date. At 25, he has time to grow from the Taylor defeat and make the best of a bright future in the sport. Stay tuned for additional details as the fight approaches.