By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Deontay Wilder just said he would stop Mike Tyson inside the distance! This is ridiculous, unbelievable, borderline delusional, and just what it took to get the boxing world talking about the heavyweight division and one of its most entertaining fighters in that division.
America has been clamoring for heavyweight boxing to get back in the spotlight, and an American to lead the way. Well, we have a guy out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama USA, who has won all 39 of his fights and has stopped every single opponent that he has faced. It took him two times in the ring with Bermane Stiverne but stopped him in the second fight in impressive fashion with three knockdowns and a 1st round KO. Yet the “Bronze Bomber” and his fans are left standing on the sidelines feeling like Rodney Dangerfield.
I mean what does this man have to do to get some respect from the mainstream boxing world and expand his popularity to the casual boxing fans and or even the MMA crowd? He has a great personality, a big smile, and an even bigger heart. He started fighting to take care of his daughter who was diagnosed with Spinal Bifida. He has beat everybody that has been put in front of him. And he viciously knocks them all out! Isn’t that what boxing has asked for out of their heavyweights?
All that, and you still don’t want to talk about him in a positive light. Well, like they say, good press, or bad press, there is no bad press. From your favorite boxing sources’ comment section to former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, they are all talking about “the Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder. Why not get the world’s attention by placing yourself in a mythical matchup with the last American Heavyweight to have the eyes of the world glued to the TV? For one, you can’t lose a mythical match up. Two, the bad guy sells more tickets.
Mike Tyson is still one of the most recognizable names in the world. Polarizing figure Muhammad Ali is probably the only bigger name, followed by equally polarizing figure Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR. Ali who was not so beloved by some during his days in the ring, due to his political and civil rights stance, changed the public’s perception once they realized he was on the right side of history. I’m not sure history will be so kind to Floyd. Deontay may be borrowing a page out of Floyd’s book. Similar to Floyd and Manny Pacquiao using each other’s names for years, even if it was to build fights with other opponents. If we’re talking, then it’s working.
Wilder had a good question thrown his way, “how would he do against the 1986 version of Mike Tyson”? He didn’t bother trying to slip it, just took it and countered with a strong combination of his own. Saying he would stop a young Mike Tyson in his prime. Those punches clearly landed and staggered some fans and former boxers.
His chance to win over those who are not convinced by his current resume will come on March 3rd, 2018 at the Barclay Center in Brooklyn, NY. Luis “King Kong” Ortiz, 28-0, 24 KO’s will challenge for Wilde’rs WBC World Heavyweight Title. The Cuban born Ortiz won a Silver Medal in the 2005 Boxing World Cup and had an amateur record of 343-19. If Wilder passes this test, he will be one step closer to a showdown with Anthony Joshua to unify the Heavyweight division providing Joshua gets past Joseph Parker on March 31st.
When it comes to the mythical matchup of the young “Dynamite Kid” Mike Tyson VS the much taller hard punching Deontay Wilder. Who would win? Tyson was a long-time student of the game, incredibly quick and powerful with beautiful technique and could intimidate like few other and did very well against taller fighters getting inside their reach and dominating the body and landing vicious uppercuts. Deontay Wilder came in the game late but has dynamite in his hands is very athletic and the passion and dedication to improving in each fight. So, who do I think would win this fight? Well, it really doesn’t matter at all who anyone “thinks” would win.Contact the Feature Writers