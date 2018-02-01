By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Golovkin tells Canelo “this time we won’t need the judges”. Although that’s a great way to start a promotional tour with two of the top p4p fighters in the world, I don’t know how realistic that is. I’ve traveled from North Carolina to Madison Square Garden with my lovely fiancé Shauvon twice to have the pleasure of watching “GGG” fight live. First against David Lemieux in October of 2015, and then against “The Miracle Man” Danny Jacobs in March of 2017. As a guy that thoroughly enjoys to watch “GGG” fight and loves his personality as much as his post-fight interviews, that is a tall order.
Gennady Golovkin will be 36 years old by the time the rematch takes place on Cinco De Mayo (5/5/2018). Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will be sitting right in his prime at 27 years old. Canelo will have youth on his side along with plenty of experience, the ability to box, counter punch, and a defense that has allowed him to escape from taking a lot of clean punches. Most importantly though, he has displayed a hell of a chin.
What more can “GGG” do to win this fight besides knocking out the only once beaten, never stopped Canelo? I thought he clearly dominated the first fight by backing Alvarez up, also throwing and landing more punches. With what most saw as a clear-cut victory, “GGG” still couldn’t get the nod from the judges. This leaves boxers and boxing fans alike wary about any match going to the scorecards. The atrocious 118-110 scorecard by Adalaide Byrd had me contemplating ever paying for another PPV event again. I even called Direct TV the next day and told them to refund me my money or cancel my subscription. I was able to negotiate a fair deal.
I am still wondering though, will Golovkin have to win even more convincingly this time? How much more can he do? Well, he could start by committing to throwing more body punches early in the fight. That could pay dividends in the later rounds. Also cut off the ring more and don’t let Canelo get comfortable. Canelo at times looks like his stamina can be questioned, at those times apply the pressure relentlessly, don’t let him catch a breath!
A Gennady Golovkin knockout would be a great way to guarantee victory and of course is possible, just not so likely. “GGG” needs to step up the pressure early and often and we will all hope he gets a fair and honest shake without any judges wearing their A-side Canelo shades in a most likely west coast city catering more to a Canelo crowd. One way or another it should be a great fight!
Cheers!