By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
When the World Boxing Super Series gets back round to the super middleweights there is one British name that shall not have been mentioned as much as the titanic clash of his compatriots. Whilst we are salivating at the prospect of George Groves, 27-3, 20 KO’s, and Chris Eubank, JR., 26-1, 20 KO’s, hitting the center of the same ring, Callum Smith, 23-0, 17 KO’s, has gone a little under the radar.
It might be partly down to the way in which he seemed to toil to a points victory in his quarter final against Erik Skogland, 26-1, 12 KO’s, but the collective wisdom is no longer that Smith had an off day but that we all under estimated Skogland.
Unfortunately, due to being in a coma of late Skogland’s career may have taken an unfortunate turn but Smith has simply stridden ever onwards and into a semi final spot that was always his destiny.
One of the 4 Smith brothers from Liverpool, Callum is reckoned by his three siblings to be the best of the bunch. Mrs Smith has certainly provided us with 4 exceptional young men but having seen the rise of Callum over the last few years she has certainly given us an almighty fighter who, for me, certainly is superior to Stephen, Liam and Paul.
His amateur career included medalling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games following the tradition of his brothers where Paul won a silver at 2002 in Manchester and Stephen a Gold in 2006 in Melbourne whilst Callum got himself a silver in New Delhi. Following perverse decision in Olympic selection he was not picked to represent his country at the Olympics so followed his brothers into the professional ranks.
He turned pro in 2012 and by 2013 he was already the European champion, having stopped Patrick Mendy in the 6th round. He then won the WBC international title against Ruben Eduardo Acota in the 6th round – people were beginning to take notice of THIS Smith brother.
Defending the WBC international belt was little more than child’s play as Callum marched over to the good old USA in 2014 where he beat an unbeaten Mexican, Abraham Hernandez by a first round knockout! Talk started of just how good the kid was and that included mention of a WBC title eliminator. Serbian Nikola Sjekloca next took Callum the full 12 rounds with Smith winning by very wide margins (118-111, 118-110 & 120-108) to prove that such talk was not premature.
Playing the boxing politician’s game he took on Christopher Rebrasse for the WBC silver title and again did the full 12 round with similar results – he won by very wide margins.
We knew how good he was but there was still some story left in the tank.
Local rival, Ricky Fielding was also showing how good he was and the only way to settle who was the better of the two? In a ring.
The build-up was great and we all settled down to munch the popcorn and see a treat.
Fielding hit the deck three time in the first round and it was all over 5 seconds from the end of the first bell!
We were now salivating at the prospect of what THIS Smith brother could do in the world rankings.
Just to prove a point he then went in with tough French boxer, Hadillah Mohounadi for a final WBC eliminator and won the EBU title when he topped Mohoumadi in the first round too… It was getting to be a bit of habit this first round malarkey…
Waiting for a world title shot was hard but Smith kept active and took on people he probably didn’t always need to but did so and kept on winning. He decided to let the DeGale/Jack fight happen though he was now the mandatory WBC challenger. The World Boxing Super Series was then being negotiated in the background and who else would you want in the mix but a Smith like Callum?
There was still a twist in things as a pure bid for the WBC belt between Callum and Anthony Direll ended with Al Haymon winning and then trying to allegedly renegotiate the venue for the fight which was announced for 9th September 2017.
Matchroom, who represent Smith wanted the fight to go into the World Boxing Super Series as a quarter final but Dirrell turned that down flat. If Callum wanted the green belt he would have to turn down the World Boxing Super Series too.
He gave up on the politics of the WBC.
In he went against Skogland and in a fairly lackluster performance he has left many thinking – is he really, the real deal or have we been fooled?
Trust me, he is the real deal and his fight, in Germany, against Juergen Braehmar should show that!
It has not, however been an easy negotiation as the fight shall be just down the road from Braemar’s home and as a semi final the Smith camp are unhappy.
German judges have been known in the past to outrageously favor home fighters and the camp are worried this might just happen again. But to be fair, British judges are no saints either but a neutral venue was proposed and rejected.
Thing is neutral venues do not always sell very well and this is a massive commercial undertaking. Does not stop the Callum camp from complaining but there is always one way to shut people up – make sure he does not need the judges.
The power of boxing in the Smith family with 4 brothers fighting is massive and there is a very special reason as to why Callum and his 3 brothers want to be noticed – sister, Hollie. As Callum in 2017 told EPN, “My younger sister Hollie, who’s 16, has autism which is why we have autism on our shorts.”
“She was diagnosed with autism aged two. All our reactions at the time were what was that? More people have become aware of it in recent years but back then they weren’t and we do it to raise awareness about the condition. We wear ‘Autism’ on our shorts to raise awareness and show support for other families dealing with autism.
“We’re helping to do our part, we raise money for autistic schools. It’s a full-time job for my mum and dad. She’s unbelievable but there are good days and bad days. Some days she laughs and is smiling, but others she’s hard work and doesn’t sleep through the night. It’s tough for my mum and dad then and a lot of other families go through something similar.”
Not long now before Hollie could have a World Boxing Super Series finalist as a brother!Contact the Feature Writers