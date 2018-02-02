By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… So, I had a message on my office phone earlier today from Bradley who said, “Packy, you old son of bitch, I love you, but if you don’t write, I am going to have Sadie punch you right in the bagels!” Needless to say, my Sadie the pain in my tukus, but dear wife, who loves both Bradley and Debbie got ole Packy in line and here it goes in my latest column RSR readers.
Gennady “GGG” Golovkin – Canelo Alvarez II… Remember what I said and put your clams on it folks! “GGG” is going to go for the stands and try to KO Alvarez given us one helluva a fight and not leaving it up the judges this time! “GGG” by 8th round TKO over the red head!
Deontay Wilder… I like the young man, I really do, but like Floyd Mayweather, JR. who I also like as a fighter only, he has Foot In Mouth Syndrome! He beats a prime Mike Tyson? I think “Windmill” Wilder as Bradley calls him is beating his own meat over there and is delusional! Not only couldn’t he beat Tyson, he wouldn’t last two rounds with him! End of story…
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… In five months and one day from today, my dearest pal Al will have left us 20 years ago. The void he has left in this world and in both Bradley’s and my hearts will never mend, but I can tell you this readers, he is so proud from Heaven of his kid Bradley AKA “Bad” Brad as I, along with Sadie are. Rest well champ, I know it is not too long for me to hopefully be worthy to sit with you up there in Heaven at ringside. I love you Al!
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award goes to Marcus Lemonis for the second time. I watch The Profit with Sadie and what this mensch does for people and their businesses moves us to tears on many occasions!