By Joshua “City” Brewer
According to RingTV, negotiations are currently under works for a welterweight matchup pitting Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, 59-7-2, 38 KO’s, against Mike Alvarado, 38-4, 26 KO’s. Indications seem to point towards the fight being added to the Terence Crawford Vs Jeff Horn World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight championship fight card that will be taking place in Las Vegas, NV, on April 14th, 2018. This would mark the first return to the ring for Pacquiao since losing the WBO welterweight title to Horn via controversial decision in July, 2017.
Alvarado is on a four fight win streak since his 2015 loss to Brandon Rios in the final match of their trilogy. Alvarado’s best days are behind him after battling it out with Rios, coupled with hard fights with Ruslan Provodnikov and Mexican great, Juan Manuel Marquez. At 39, Pacquiao’s best days are behind him as well but even at this juncture in his career it would be hard to see Alvarado causing him any major problems. That said, one can never be counted out when stepping into the boxing ring.
The fight isn't a done deal yet but we'll be sure to keep you all in the loop in the coming weeks as details get further ironed out. Until then, there is plenty of action on the schedule.