By Packy “Boom Boom” Goldstein
Oy Vay are you going to hear it today… Hey Bradley, it’s 70 here today on Miami Beach boychick! What is it in Indiana? Oh yeah, FREEZING! Don’t worry, Sadie and I will raise an orange juice in yours and Deb’s honor! You asked Ole Packy to get off his tukus and write, so that is what I am doing! Let’s get into some boxing…
Floyd Mayweather, JR… Go sit down and close your mouth already with the MMA nonsense! Nobody cares about you anymore and at the rate you are going, you will have taken over from Jorge Paez as the “Clown” of the boxing world, but in a bad way!
Deontay Wilder – Luis Ortiz Pick… I will use the voice and a play on what my old dear friend Howard Cosell said! Down goes Wilder – Down goes Wilder! In 5 rounds that is….
My Pal Al (“Bad” Brad’s Father)… With Valentine’s Day coming up, Al always did funny things that cracked up his crew which I was proud to be part of. One time he was dating this cute little number named Cora who was about four inches taller than him! So, what does Al do? Get’s a step ladder and when she came over to his apartment, he is on the ladder with roses only wearing heart boxers! Cora takes one look at Al and falls out laughing! He truly was the funniest man I have ever known.
The Chutzpah Award… The Chutzpah Award goes to Joshua "City" Brewer. "City" I see all the loyalty you show Bradley and enjoy your columns very much. As Bradley values loyalty, so do I pal. Keep up the great work!