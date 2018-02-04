By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
21st September 1991…
In boxing terms and in the UK, this should be our JFK moment. We should all know where we were and what we were doing on that evening when we heard the news.
It was a night that some might use to define one of our finest boxers.
It was a night when British boxing changed forever.
It was a night that could have ended so badly, but we are grateful that no matter what you think of the tragic events, we kept hold of one of our super middleweight greats.
The thing about that night is that it was so devastating it has overshadowed what this man meant to the sport. It will always be the one evening that defines him, but it should not define how we view his overall contribution to the sport as he was a warrior, he was a fighter and he was simply, one of the best.
Michael Watson, 25-4-2, 21 KO’s, was in the ring that night to face the ferocity of and unbeaten Chris Eubank, SR., 45-5-2, 32 KO’s. He walked in, was carried out, ended up in a coma for 40 days and suffered life threatening injuries with no fewer than 6 brain operations; he never fought again.
At least not in a ring.
He fought the British Boxing Board of Control and won a reported Million-pound settlement; they had to sell their headquarters to pay it.
His fight led to massive changes in the way that medical personnel are demanded to be ringside, hospitals are alerted that a boxing show is on and how we view the sport as a spectacle and as a brutal example of what man can do to man.
Safety became a word that was used properly and with force now that we had seen what could happen if we took fighter’s safety lightly.
But Watson was so much more than that one night.
A Commonwealth super middleweight title holder he was also a world titlist three times including that night against Eubank, SR. when he fought for the WBO version of the belt.
His illustrious amateur career was almost crowned with his presence at the 1984 Olympics, but it was not to be. Like many amateurs who get close to Olympic qualification, once the disappointment fades, the professional ranks beckon. It was to be a 7-year career where he went on to Commonwealth glory in 1989 when he beat no less than Nigel Benn, 42-5-1, 35 KO’s for the title.
It was Benn’s first defeat professionally, sending him to the USA to resurrect his career! Apparently, Watson knew he would win because he made Benn blink at a press conference!
It meant he was in the world title mix and his first world title fight came in 1990 when he fought Mike McCallum, 49-5-1, 36 KO’s, for the WBA title but was knocked out in the 11th round.
His world title opportunities were not to be thwarted by a simple loss and Watson climbed in against Chris Eubank, SR. for the first time on the 22nd June 1991.
In his fight with Benn and the run up to the fight with Eubank, SR., Watson carved a reserved figure. He was the epitome of humility in comparison to the brash Benn, the arrogant Eubank, SR. or the Warrior in Steve Collins. In the first fight with Eubank, SR. Watson told everyone that Eubank, SR. was foolish to take the fight. Eubank, SR. was his usual dismissive self, claiming that Watson was “strictly an obstacle which I must get past in order to enhance my standard of living”. It was a very close fight and many thought Eubank, SR. had lost his title. It was a majority decision win for Eubank, SR. and the rematch was the only way to settle it.
Of course, it was settled in a tragic way.
In that rematch Watson was, by round 11, ahead. It looked like he was going to win by stoppage when he sent Eubank, SR. to the floor in that round. Eubank, SR. dragged himself up and dealt Watson his own devastating blow as an uppercut sent Watson to the floor in response where he hit his head ion the ropes.
In round 12 Watson collapsed and the absurdity of medical arrangements were exposed as doctors in dinner jacket arrived to help as there was nobody else in the place who had the requisite training to adequately aid a prone Watson; he spent 28 minutes without oxygen.
Michael Watson’s fight against Benn, the two fights, up until the end against Eubank, SR. AND that Mike McCallum fight showed just how tough Watson was; he was going to need that reserve.
What followed was over a year in rehab, six years in a wheelchair and relearning how to speak and write.
His career was massively important to the super middleweight mix of the 1980’s and 1990s. His presence in the boxing ring should out shadow his achievements outside of it, were it not for the fact that he showed just how much of a fighter he was as a person.
In 2003 that led to him completing the London Marathon over 6 days… The Marathon… By his side as he crossed the finish line – the neurosurgeon who operated on him and Mr Chris Eubank, SR.
Michael Watson was no footnote, in or out the ring, and his power in the ring was what made him impressive. His Force within was what separated him from the rest after his career came to an end and makes him a true giant from the time he spent fighting for titles, belts, his career and his life.