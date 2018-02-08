Light heavyweight prospect Anthony Yarde, 14-0, 13 KO’s, will make his return to the ring on February 24th, 2018. He’ll be facing off against veteran Tony Averlant, 26-9-2, 5 KO’s. This will be Yarde’s first return to the ring since disposing of Nikola Sjekloca in December, 2017. Yarde is one of the sports promising light heavyweight prospects and has been on a roll since turning pro in 2015. He’s built like a brick and seems to possess the type of power that could bail him out of any situation. He’s had a steady stream of fights and looks to continue his streak.
Yarde is coming around at a time in which the light heavyweight division has multitude of talent that should all but guarantee a number of great fights over the next several years should the best be matched up against the best. Yarde is right now on the outside looking in though he’s picking up steam. Thus far, we haven’t really seen Yarde tested. He’s knocked out all, but one of his opponents thus far and we haven’t seen his chin tested.
That day will come once he ups the level of competition. Averlant comes in with only five knockouts in 37 fights, which is an indicator that he’s likely not going to pose much of a threat in the power department. That said, Yarde should come in and do what he’s proven that he can do, which is knock Averlant out. We’ll have to see if Averlant can change the narrative. At 26, Yarde is entering his prime. If he’s going to make major noise or even get to a tile at light heavyweight, he’s going to have to go rounds with competition that legitimately tests him.
With guys like Dmitry Bivol making his run at light heavyweight, the road to the top won't be easy for yard. Ye has the look and seemingly has the power, but we will soon find out if he has the will to be a great. He'll get his chance. Hopefully he can make the best of it.