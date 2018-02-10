On March 17, 2018, Jose Carlos Ramirez, 21-0, 16 KO’s, will step into the ring for a fight against Amir “Young Master” Imam, 21-1, 18 KO’s. A vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) world super lightweight title will be up for grabs. The two fighters have records that are nearly identical save a 2015 loss for Imam at the hands of a rugged and tough Adrian Granados.
Therein lies the real key to how this fight could play out. When Imam ran into Granados in 2015, he wasn’t just fighting a guy with four losses. He was fighting an iron chinned equal with a will to win. Imam could be considered the better boxer but on that night, Granados broke Imam’s spirit and earned an eighth round technical knockout victory. Imam was one of Top Rank’s hottest young fighters and for the most part, still is.
With Ramirez, Imam is facing someone who’s upside is even greater. Not only is Ramirez one hottest fighters in boxing, he’s proving to be a real draw. When he fights in his home state of California, fans come out in droves. This was seen first hand in his last fight when he headlined a Top Rank on ESPN card in which he blasted then undefeated Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed in two rounds. His supporters were on their feet for every punch as they cheered on their hometown star.
For each of these two fighters, their toughest fight may very well be the one their heading into for multiple reasons. Imam has the opportunity to show that he’s learned and grew from the Granados fight. Granados has since shown that he’s a tough outing for pretty much anyone he faces. Imam has the chance to refuse and send a message to all future foes.
To the contrary, Ramirez will be looking to continue what looks to be a star making run. He has the opportunity to knock off another super lightweight who may be viewed as his equal. This is also an opportunity to gain a slew of fans from the opposite coast, New York. Ramirez started and ended his last fight fast and will surely look to blast through Imam to continue what may ultimately become a historic run. And for that we all shall be watching and waiting.