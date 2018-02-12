The World Boxing Council (WBC) announced today that Viktor “The Iceman” Postol, 29-1, 12 KO’s, was injured and is now officially out of the scheduled March 3rd, 2018, WBC world super lightweight championship fight with undefeated Regis “Rougarou” Prograis 20-0, 17 KO’s. No worries as the fight will still go and it’s now official that Postol’s replacement will be former World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super lightweight champion Julius “The Blue Machine” Indongo, 22-1, 11 KO’s.
We last saw Indongo last August when consensus pound for pound #1 fighter Terence “Bud” Crawford knocked out Indongo with a third round body shot to fully impressively unify all major belts in the 140 pound division. With this shot, Indongo gets a chance at redemption. This feat won’t be easy as he has to face a streaking Prograis who will pose an awkward challenge. Prograis is undoubtedly one of the most athletic fighters in boxing and possesses an unconventional yet explosive style.
We last saw Prograis in June, 2017, when he blasted Joel Diaz, JR., in two rounds. Prograis actually won't have to stray too far from his training focus as both Postol and Indongo are tall, long, offense-minded fighters. Prograis himself will look to prove that he's the boogeyman of the division and what better way than to do such than by taking out the guy Crawford last faced. Regardless of what happens, the fans should be in for a treat when the matchup takes place.