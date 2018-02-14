By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
Love him or dislike him, or really dislike him or hate him or really…well let’s just say he has taken the sport of boxing, fighting, and self-promotion to a level that even Muhammad Ali would be proud of himself.
There are at least two things Floyd can do at an extremely high level, some may say better than anyone has done. Some would just say “TBE” The best ever.
That is box and promote. Which ends up meaning making money, which leads to the name “Money” Mayweather, JR.
Yes, I think we will see almost 41-year-old Floyd “Money” Mayweather, JR., 50-0, 27 KO’s in the octagon for an MMA match up with the only other man that can polarize the fight world in similar fashion. The Irishman, 29-Year-old Conor Anthony McGregor, 21-3, 18 KO’s as a mixed martial artist. I don’t think there are two other men in the sport of boxing or MMA that have such a loyal fan base to go along with such a large number of fans that want to see each man knocked the fuck out, and both guys know this. Both guys are also using the fans hate and desire to see them lose, as a way to propel this fight towards a half a billion-dollar status, or more!
It may be the fight games version of this year’s Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots have become two teams that outside of their loyal and dedicated fan base the world just loves to hate. Also, the one that is always expected to win has stepped into unfamiliar territory and days of domination as we know it may be over.
The main reason people don’t think this fight will ever happen in the cage is because most fans have given up on their fantasy of watching the used to be “Pretty Boy” Floyd final lose in an ugly fight. They don’t think he has the kohones to take a chance and close that cage door. Floyd is only human, so he could finally lose a fight. Then again 300 million or more for one fight? Shit, Floyd is only human!
The Mayweather, JR. detractors have made up their minds that “Money” would never put himself in a position to lose. But would this really be a loss? Not much of one from my perspective. I can see up to a half a billion reasons why this fight would bring so many dollars that even in losing it would make sense. We know when it came to boxing, he was as calculated in the ring as he was out.
When it came to picking opponents and utilizing the A side of the negotiation he mastered the craft only second to his shoulder roll. He positioned and timed each opponent no different before the fight as he does in the fight. Floyd seemed to keep the fans waiting and knowing the exact time to strike when his opponent was just a tiny bit off, it was time to fire shots and slip back into defense mode.
So why now? Why put himself in the position where he will finally be the logical and betting underdog? For one, he’ll still be undefeated as a boxer. That 50-0 is in no danger. For two, there are few men in the world that can make a quarter to half-billion dollars in less than a half hour worth of work. The only people I can think of is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with a jump in opening stock price or the Winklevoss Twins the day bitcoin takes its next step towards the moon. Remember Floyd may like something more than winning, and it’s that cold hard cash and all of your eyeballs following his next move. I don’t think he put up that video of himself in the cage for no reason, I think the promotion has begun! Floyd may finally take his first loss as a professional, and it will be the biggest win of his career.
Just watch, and I’m sure you will.Contact the Feature Writers