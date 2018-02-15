By “Bad” Brad Berkwitt
Four time boxing champion Adrien “Boner” Broner, 33-3, 24 KO’s is plain and simple, a piece of garbage outside of the ring! Once very talented in the square circle, he has blown it and at this point, boxing has moved on from his bullshit by his own hand! In ten years, this once promising fighter has acted like a pure ass in the ring with racist and immature comments along with, staying in trouble outside the ring killing his boxing career in that decade. There is nothing worse than wasted talent and “Boner” has set the tone for fighters who are now following his antics such as 23 year old world champion Gervonta Davis, another talented young fighter who better cut ties with “Boner” and get his act together as well especially outside the ring!
At one point, Floyd “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR. another fighter who acts like an ass outside the ring was “Boner’s” mentor and he worshipped him! They fell out and “Boner” took “Make It Rain” Mayweather, JR.’s 101 Course on how to be a jackoff outside the ring to new heights that even his mentor, can’t seem to keep up with…
Right now, this is a boxing obituary, but I am realist and never pull punches, watch this space for a future real life obituary on Adrien because he is heading to an early grave if he doesn’t get his act together and again, I pull no punches, I don’t think he can or really wants to! You can take the cat out the hood, but you can’t take the hood out the cat!
