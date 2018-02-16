By Bradley “The Bulldog” Johnson
I looked into my crystal ball for the fights this weekend, and it told me we are looking at some exciting match-ups! Raymundo Beltran Vs Paulus Moses, Danny Garcia Vs Brandon Rios, and Devon Alexander Vs Victor Ortiz. Not only do I think these fights will be exciting, but each match-up will have severe implications on each fighter’s career. The winners will move on in an effort to resurrect their careers and hopefully set themselves up for a bigger money fights, while the losers may be pushed further into journeyman or gatekeeper status.
First, tonight on (ESPN/ESPN Deportes) Ray Beltran, 34-7-1, 21 KO’s, takes on Paulus Moses, 40-3, 25 KO’s. This is more than just a fight to keep Beltran’s career going in the right direction, this is a fight for Beltran to earn his green card and keep his family here in the United States. He currently has a P1 work Visa that will expire in 2 years. He could win the vacant WBO Lightweight World Title and also earn a green card as an “Extraordinary Athlete”.
His opponent Paulus Moses fights out of Namibia and has only had a few fights outside his native country. Moses and most of his competition are unknown outside of the U.S. His most notable opponent was a loss to Ricky Burns in the U.K. I predict a teary-eyed Beltran holding up a world title after a dramatic stoppage where fairy tales do come true.
Next, up on Saturday night on (Fox/Fox Deportes) Devon Alexander, 27-4, 14 KO’s fights Victor Ortiz, 32-6-2, 25 KO’s as each fighter is staking a comeback. The very quick-handed, talented Devon Alexander had run into some problems with prescription drugs and has only fought once since 2015 has a tough strong fighter in his way. That fighter Victor Ortiz is also in a must-win situation after being very inactive over the last 6 years, fighting only about once per year and suffering a KO loss to Andre Berto in 2016. Its hard to predict where either of these fighters is mentally or physically, but if I had to I say, this one goes to Devon Alexander by decision.
Last, but defiantly not least, also this Saturday night in Las Vegas airing on (Showtime) is Danny “Swift” Garcia, 33-1, 19 KO’s in a WBC title eliminator against Brandon Rios 34-3-1, 25 KO’s. Danny is coming off the only loss of his career, a split decision loss to Keith “One Time” Thurman. While Rios is coming off a KO win, that being his only fight since being KO’d by Timothy Bradley in 2015. One thing we do know for sure is both of these guys have punching power, come forward, and love to fight. This is a must watch for me as we are sure to see fireworks. I’m not going to predict a KO because of the toughness and solid chins that both men possess, but I wouldn’t be shocked if there was one either. Although Rios claims he has been re-invented and is a different fighter, you can only teach an old dog so many new tricks. Danny Garcia is the better technical boxer, better defender, and has better timing. Outside of getting caught on the wrong end of a firefight, I predict Danny cruises to a unanimous decision if not a late TKO.
So, here’s who I have moving on, Raymundo Beltran by KO then calling out Lomachenko, Devon Alexander by decision and looking for a top welterweight, and Danny Garcia pulling off a victory in an exciting fight and looking for a Keith Thurman re-match or Manny Pacquiao retirement fight.Contact the Feature Writers