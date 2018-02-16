The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today legendary heavyweight champion of the world “Iron” Mike Tyson will return to Canastota to celebrate and honor the Class of 2018 during Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th.
“Iron”Mike Tyson
“Mike Tyson electrified boxing fans across the globe during his championship career and remains one of the most popular fighters in history,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “We are thrilled that he will be returning to Canastota to celebrate the Class of 2018, including his close friend, SHOWTIME broadcaster Jim Gray.”
Born on June 30, 1966 in Brooklyn, NY, Tyson turned pro in 1985. Behind his trademark peek-a-boo defense, quick hand speed and swarming combination punching, Tyson quickly rose to the top of the heavyweight division. He stopped WBC king Trevor Berbick (TKO 2) in 1986 to become the youngest heavyweight champion in history. He unified titles against WBA champ James Smith (W 12) and IBF champ Tony Tucker (W 12) before stopping Michael Spinks in 91 seconds to earn universal recognition as champion in 1988. In 1990 he lost the title in an upset loss to James “Buster” Douglas. Tyson reclaimed the WBC and WBA titles in bouts with Frank Bruno (TKO 3) and Bruce Seldon (TKO 1) respectively in 1996. “Iron” Mike retired from the ring in 2005 with a 50-6, 2 NC (44 KOs) record and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2011.
Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.
The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.
An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities.
For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.