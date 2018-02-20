Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs, 33-2, 29 KO’s, will be headlining a solid card on April 28, 2018, when he takes on undefeated Maciej Sulecki, 26-0, 10 KO’s, of Poland. This will be Jacob’s second fight under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing promotional banner, and since losing a competitive decision to Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Jacobs is in his physical prime and looked technically improved in his last fight, a win over then undefeated Luis Arias. The fight will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, making it a hometown fight for Jacobs in an arena that is increasingly becoming a major boxing staple. While his opponent may be unknown to the masses, Sulecki has a couple of decent wins on his resume though this will be by far the toughest test of his career. But as they say, this is why the fights are made.
The card will also feature unbeaten American heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, 20-0-1, 18 KO’s, in a World Boxing Association (WBA) world heavyweight title eliminator against Johann Duhaupas, 37-4, 24 KO’s. Miller is coming off of a technical knockout victory over Maurisz Wach last November. Duhaupas is certainly the more experienced of the two fighters while Miller has the higher upside at this juncture of their careers. The winner needs a strong showing if they’re to be taken seriously as a challenger for Anthony Joshua’s (or Joseph Parker should he defeat Joshua in March) WBA title.
The card will also feature Ireland’s own WBA world female lightweight champion Katie Taylor, 8-0, 4 KO’s, in a title unification fight with International Boxing Federation (IBF) world female lightweight champion, Victoria Noelia Bustos, 18-4, 0 KO’s, of Argentina. This will be each fighter’s first fight of 2018.
Ringside Report will keep you up to date with the latest info as the fights draw closer. Stay tuned!