There has been a huge amount of hype surrounding the Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20KO’s) vs Joseph Parker fight (24-0,18KO’s). In the UK especially, the media has really been keen to portray Joshua as a man on the path to greatness. Much of the narrative has been centered on Joshua’s ‘quest’ to unify all the heavyweight titles, with the 28-year-old often characterized as being destined to complete the set against Deontay Wilder at some point in the summer.
Huge ticket sales show fans’ appetite for Joshua vs Parker
As a PR exercise, it is working too. Joshua is set to pack out the 75,000-capacity Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the fight on 31st March, with many more buying the fight on PPV. The bout has captured the attention of the casual boxing fan, many of whom had never heard of Joseph Parker before. Indeed, plenty of commentators are charting Joshua’s course past Parker and Wilder to set up an all-British showdown with Tyson Fury in the future.
For some, it feels like this kind of talk is overlooking the danger Parker poses to Joshua. The 26-year-old is a gutsy and accomplished fighter, one who can often match a quick brain with fast combinations. Few in the British press have speculated what happens in the heavyweight division if it is indeed Parker standing with four belts at the end of the fight.
Bookmakers’ have Joshua priced at odds-on
The major bookmakers agree with how things are being framed in the press. Joshua is best-priced at 1/8 to win the bout, with Parker available around 6/1. Joshua is just 1/5 to win by stoppage, whereas Parker is available at a tempting 14/1 to win within 12. As so often is the case with huge UK sports events, betting is expected to be heavy and there will be plenty of promotions to offer punters value. If interested, you can bet on the Joshua vs. Parker fight with a free bet from Freebets.co.uk.
Several bookmakers have gone one step further by providing odds for a potential Wilder v Joshua (Wilder 5/2, Joshua 2/5) fight, with some even providing markets for Joshua v Fury (Joshua 4/6, Fury 6/4). At least the fact that these potential matchups are being priced up shows that there is a renewed sense of excitement surrounding the heavyweight division again. Surely a good thing after a couple of flat years.
Joshua looks focused despite the hype
Objectively, of course, there is plenty to like about Joshua. He is a fine fighter, one who most people expect to unify the belts. He has plenty of weapons in his locker, including a huge reach of 82 inches (4 inches on Parker). He is also quite focused, seeming able to hype the fight and the potential unification fight with Wilder without losing sight of the job at hand.
The point is Joshua should win the fight. But that is not the same thing as will win the fight. Parker, so often portrayed as a second-tier fighter, one who is simply holding the belt for Joshua, has nothing to lose in Cardiff. The pressure will be on Joshua to perform, not Parker. It is Joshua who has ‘sold’ the tickets to legions of UK boxing fans. Parker is alone while his opponent swims in a sea of hype. As so often is the case in boxing, that could make him a most dangerous opponent.